I can distinctly remember the Friday night I watched “Back to the Future” for the first time so vividly that I can remember what flavor Sonic milkshake my uncle brought back from renting it on VHS to make it even more of a bonus experience.
As many times as I’ve seen that ‘80s classic, which splits the plotline between 1955 and 1985, one startling experience of what the future could look like was when the main character, Marty McFly, wore a yellow plutonium suit and woke up the teenage version of his father by playing a Van Halen cassette at full volume on a walkman.
How many times now do you even hear a Van Halen song when it’s not played on a classic rock station?
When you hit that dreaded middle-age classification in life, 30 years really doesn’t seem like that long ago. Even though some things may not have changed much in the past 30 years, there’s a growing list of groundbreaking experiences and products emerging that didn’t seem imaginable 13 years ago.
When a friend texted a YouTube video back in August of a robot that will be on the market soon, I responded by typing that I’ve seen “Terminator” and didn’t want to be a part of any of it.
When the crew of Inspiration4, Space X’s first all-civilian crew, returned to Earth, it made me think back to the amazement the world must have felt in 1969 when man first went to the Moon.
When Sen. Hob Bryan pulled out his flip phone at an event I was covering a few years ago and said that there was more technology in it than what was on the Apollo 11, it was a gut-check that we’re definitely living in an age of fast advancements.
Don’t get me wrong, I love my smart TV, the ability to take visual trips across the world thanks to YouTube and the ease of finding almost any song I want to listen to online. It’s great to have Facebook remind me whose birthday it is every day, even if it is somebody on my friends list I haven’t seen in real life since junior high.
Having classic country singer David Frizzell send me an invitation to Like his page minutes after I Liked one of his posts that randomly popped up on my Facebook feed is a day I’ll truly cherish for years to come.
Not to be pessimistic about the good stuff, but all of those websites and apps are listening, which is a startling reminder the future is now.
Sci-fi movies and novels, along with scenes from “The Jetsons,” have burned expectations in our minds of what the future may look like. Short of flying cars and pills for meals, some of those images have become a reality.
Depending on how dark and depressing you prefer for your science fiction, it really is scary to know we’re being watched and listened to try pushing products or places to vacation.
Even though I can say by the artificial intelligence website we use to post stories from our website to social media, there’s a lot of technical kinks to iron out before robots and machines could actually take over the world like in “Terminator.”
As smart as the people are coming up with all of these ideas and inventions, though, it’s really hard to imagine what the next 30 years from now will look like.
Deepfake videos that can put words in people’s mouths they never said and also in scenarios it may take a lawyer to get them out of are a startling example of how a dark side of the future is now.
Even though 3D printers seem like a lot of fun now, who knows what they may make in the next decade? Nine years ago, a hologram of late rapper Tupac Shakur joined Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre on stage at the Coachella Music Festival, which is still weird and disturbing to think about.
Thirty years from now will be here soon, whether we’re ready for it or not. We may not be ready for privatized space vacations or electric-charged Ford Mustangs, either, but they’re here.
I still listen to CDs every day, and I don’t do Instagram, TikTok or Twitter. As mundane and out of touch as all that may seem, it’s a small way of fighting the future. Even though technology can be as great as sliced bread was, it can all pile up fast.
Simple times sometimes may seem more difficult to have, but they’ll never be obsolete unless you let them be.