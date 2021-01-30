No matter what you’re doing to help make your place of employment, family, church, city, county or other pieces of the small world around you better, there was somebody else before you striving to do the exact same.
With the state law officially allowing for Monroe County’s creation officially reaching its 200th anniversary next month, its a reflection of the dedication of so many people why we – as a county – are to this point.
There are several names in those 200 years that history won’t let us forget such as Harcourt Amory, Robert Gordon and George Henry Nettleton, but there are so many others lost with the generations.
Some of the earlier names like the Lanns and the Dalrymples are still making contributions through their younger generations, and several other family names from the county’s early times still flourish and will continue to flourish for generations to come.
One of these years decades from now, though, how many of the movers and shakers of 2021 will be etched in Monroe County history?
Eighty-something years accounts for a good chunk of this county’s history, and it’s sad we’ve recently lost some giants from that era. There again, decades from now, how many stories about their accomplishments will be passed along?
When I was young, I remember the late Sheriff Pat Patterson stopping by for visits. Back in the early 1980s, he was just out there doing his job, but a 5-, 6-, 7-year-old kid didn’t realize it was history in the making.
His time spent making arrests during a new era for drug-related crimes was a part of Monroe County history overlapping a time when many moonshiners were rounding out their last years in these parts.
I didn’t realize all that was happening in the small world around us out there – all I knew was this larger than life figure introduced me to the enormity of being the county sheriff.
I didn’t understand as much about what being a mayor, an alderman or a county supervisor was, but there was definitely something monumental to a 5-, 6- or 7-year-old when there was a patrol car, a badge and a gun involved with your career. It was something bigger than what Roscoe P. Coltrane was doing on Friday nights on CBS during the same era in Hazzard County.
I really got to know Pat Patterson much better in the past few years at family gatherings and through newspaper articles telling stories from his past, which were just as much of Monroe County’s past.
As Monroe County marks its 200-year milestone this year, it’s important for the younger generations to pay attention to what the older ones want to share through their recollections and stories.
Even though the Monroe County History Book and clippings from old newspapers in Monroe County have a wealth of knowledge to share, hearing some of those stories firsthand and secondhand won’t be an option we have forever to experience.
The late Mayor Thomas Griffith could’ve shared hours’ worth of stories and guidance to a young generation, which will be the future leaders of this county. The same applies for the late Bill Thompson about business and community development.
When you’re a 15-, 16- 17-year-old teenager, though, you’re too busy chasing another life instead of realizing that being some kind of leader will eventually be your life in the years to come.
To the fellow 30- to 40-something-year-old movers and shakers of 2021, what age version of ourselves would have ever imagined we’d be here? As 5-year-olds or 15-year-olds, I’m not sure how many of us strived to do what we’re doing right here at home, but here we are.
Even though graduation seemed like it just happened, so did a time when we had no clue what a vice president of ________, a director of _______, a managing _______ or a city _______ or county ________ was, but look at us now.
Maybe there was some larger than life figure that helped inspire you to get here or maybe there were just a set of circumstances that led you here instead.
Whatever it was, remember it’s a privilege. Remember you may be a giant in some younger person’s life. Remember what you put into it could either be something etched in this county’s history for another 200 years to come or just something that gets lost in the generations so put your all into it.