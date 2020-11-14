About the time I was getting totally fed up with all the restrictions that the pandemic has brought upon us, I found something to cheer about.
My son, Matthew, and his fiancé, Sarah, have been carrying on a long-distance relationship since they met while doing graduate studies at the University of Missouri six or seven years ago. She lives in suburban St. Louis, while Matthew transferred to LSU five years ago for his doctoral studies.
He captured his fellowship just before the COVID pandemic shut down the campus. It’s like the ultimate independent study hall, so he packed up his stuff, rented a box truck and headed back to Missouri. I followed in another vehicle loaded to the gills. I knew it was just a matter of time before wedding bells would chime and was quietly worried about all the stuff a parent worries about – what with cost of weddings like those from The Knot stating that the national average cost these days is $33,931.
I remember the caustic observation about Hollywood celebrity weddings that states the duration of the marriage is inversely proportional to the amount spent on the wedding.
The side effects of the pandemic not only closed schools and churches but also caused lengthy backlogs for ceremonies performed by judges in the St. Louis area. Matthew reported that even a simple ceremony with a judge around there had a two-month waiting period.
The love birds were ready to solemnize their engagement now, however. And we had just buried Granny and are waist-deep in all the details that follow a funeral.
Thanks to Mom, whose talents and business expertise found Matthew his condominium in Baton Rouge as well as his car after he wore out his first ride between commutes to ICC and the W in Columbus, a call was made to Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan.
“Sure,” she replied. “Come on down! We can do a wedding any business day!”
Enter another new term I learned this year: the micro-wedding.
“It’s the going thing this year,” Matthew told me. “You can Google it.”
Per The Knot, micro-weddings are a growing trend for couples who want to have their special day with less worry and spend less money. This option has become more prevalent in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
A more formal sequel wedding in a more traditional setting is often planned for a later date. The Knot first defined the term in 2019 largely for couples deciding to have two distinct weddings for cultural, religious and other reasons. However, the sequel wedding has evolved, taking on new meaning as the pandemic has prompted many to-be-weds to reconsider the order of their life events.
Matthew and his bride, Sarah, are planning for just such an event next year at the bride’s church in Missouri.
I ran across Amory business owner Shanon Hyatt at a business function recently where the topic of Matthew’s wedding came up in our conversation.
She had hosted a micro-wedding at her bakery in Amory earlier this year.
“We had about 20 people in attendance,” she said. “We held the ceremony in the rear dining room and the reception up front.”
She had a week’s notice to prepare to host the special event.
“The couple was unable to use the chapel they had planned for due to pandemic restrictions,” she said. “I was making their cake, so they called me to see if I would host the wedding. It helped me since I didn’t have to deliver the cake.”
She already had wedding-themed decorations in the window, so she only had to make a few adjustments for a picture-perfect mini-venue for a micro-wedding. Another restaurant in town helped to cater the reception, so the event turned out to be a neat collaboration of local business to make the best of Plan B.
The ceremony for Matthew and Sarah took place on the terrace behind the Monroe County Government Complex overlooking the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway with Judge Adrian Haynes graciously officiating.
Afterward, we trooped up to Tupelo for a beautiful evening dinner on the sidewalk with Matt and Sarah’s dog treated to a seat at the table. She had just recently acquired the pet and couldn’t get a sitter, so Boris came along for the ride and the party. The event was flawless until a pedestrian happened to come by who was walking his dog down the sidewalk. You can imagine what happened then.
I read once where the downside of a perfect wedding is that they are immensely forgettable. It’s the glitches that remind us all of our humanity and hopefully provide unique memories that last for a lifetime.