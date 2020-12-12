People all over the world are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, which is causing many people to need help with things they’ve never needed help with before. But even before the pandemic, most smokers needed help with quitting.
While the stress of it all is a good reason to have a cigarette, you could use your quarantine time to receive free counseling and medications to quit. The American Cancer Society marks the third Thursday in November as the Great American Smokeout. It’s a time for tobacco users to quit, not just for 24 hours but forever.
Amy Winter, director of the Office of Tobacco Control at the Mississippi State Department of Health, said smokers can mark Nov. 19 on their calendars as the first day to a smoke-free life. Planning ahead and accepting counseling and medication can double and sometimes triple the chances of quitting successfully.
Some support methods to quit smoking include: the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline, self-help books and materials, smoking counselors or coaches, and encouragement and support from friends and family members.
According to the American Cancer Society, about 32.4 million American adults still smoke cigarettes, and smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of death and illness in the world. Smoking causes an estimated 480,000 deaths every year, or about 1 in 5 deaths. And more than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease.
No matter your age or how long you’ve been smoking, quitting improves health both immediately and over the long term. Giving up smoking is a journey, and it can be hard, but you can increase your chances of success with a good plan and support.
For help with quitting and information on the health dangers of tobacco products visit www.quitnow.net/ms or call the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.