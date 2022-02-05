Every January, there’s a push to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who made his mark in history by serving others during the Civil Rights Movement. A few weeks ago, there were motorcades, church services and reflections to honor his legacy.
Like Easter church services, Fourth of July fireworks shows and Thanksgiving meals, once these holidays are done for the year, they’re done. How many of us take the meanings behind those holidays to heart long after the revelry?
Some people are more patriotic than others and some people are more regular church attendees than others, and that’s all okay. These annual calendar dates, though, are great jumping off points to continue the reason behind them.
As with the case of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, you may have given back in some simple way or just had a day off from work or school, which is okay. What would make this national holiday great, though, is if it inspired more people to do something to give back to others throughout the entire year.
We don’t have to make our marks on history by changing the world around us, but how nice would it be if we all gave back just a little bit more? Just a little bit.
It’s so touching just to get a Christmas card in the mail from people I may not even see in the course of a year, but that little bit of thoughtfulness earns a place on my refrigerator or mantle as a reminder of the connection we have.
Having someone drop off a couple of extra hamburgers off the grill makes for an excited and unexpected twist to one of my favorite times of the day – suppertime. That kind of generosity doesn’t just fill a stomach but also a soul.
There are plenty of ways we’re all on the receiving end of a good deed, and I hope however big or small it is that it means the world to you. These are blessings.
No matter if it’s MLK Day or the end of May, try doing something small for others. Hold a door open for someone at the Post Office. Volunteer a couple of hours a month at a local nonprofit. Water somebody’s plants while they’re out of town. Send a text message to somebody who is sick.
Little tasks such as checking on somebody’s dog or blowing leaves off someone’s roof are most likely blessings to them.
Harmonious times are hard to achieve with our differences of opinions and draws to drama. If we all did just a little bit more for each other, though, imagine how much more at ease our lives and minds would be.
Come Christmastime, we’re all caught up with the spirit of giving, which is great. Again, if just a little bit of that generosity and servitude could continue throughout the year, we’d all enjoy our spurts of the holiday feeling all year long.
We all know how good it feels to receive, and I hope the feeling of giving is just as enjoyable.
Not one of us has to make a name for ourselves by giving back, but doesn’t that token of goodwill help build several areas of our character? When you’re known for giving back, you’re known for being more unselfish, dependable, likable and trustworthy, which serves you more than you know.
I know Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day has come and gone for the year but I hope the significance behind it can leave a lasting impression for months to come. Start small with however you can best help someone and let the momentum drive you – and your own character – to help others even more.