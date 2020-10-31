Most years about this time, it’s a given I write a column about the importance of voting. In the years of doing so, I can’t remember ever stressing how important one has been more than what we’re facing Nov. 3.
I remember learning about the Civil War in school but I don’t remember any teacher deeply explaining the events that led up to the Civil War and when they all got started. I can’t remember where all the divisiveness all got started in more recent years either but all I know is politics have really added to them and made us go a little crazy.
I’ve seen old friendships tatter apart over somebody’s Facebook comments about one candidate or ideal over another and I’ve experienced strangers stereotype and automatically dismiss others because of which candidate or ideal they support. Like somebody I know has said repeatedly, we’ve become tribal due to politics.
Four, eight, 12 and 16 years ago, not many people could fathom the fights about how liberal versus conservative thoughts are playing out now. Who knows what the next four, eight, 12 or 16 years may look at the rate we’re all going now?
You can blame what’s wrong on a president or a former president but if you’re feeding into the same kind of fights lawmakers are waging in Washington only at a local level, maybe it’s time to look in the mirror.
It could be an age thing for me, but all I remember growing up is friends’ parents maybe saying if they were Democrat or Republican or if they were voting for this guy or that guy. It was just left at that; they weren’t smug about it and they didn’t fume with anger when mention of the other guy or the other side was named in conversation.
I got a little bit older and remember some of my elders getting upset because of something somebody said on talk radio shows, as if they needed their daily fix on the same level of drama soap operas did on daytime TV.
Here we are now in 2020 and even the younger people are wearing T-shirts and holding signs for whichever candidate they’re behind for this year’s presidential race. No matter the age, there are people ready to spout off when it comes to politics. I don’t remember any of that at all in North Mississippi when I was registering to vote.
I’m not saying a second Civil War is coming like it was fought in the late 1800s but I am saying that something wicked is already here and we should all be a little more civil to one another now before it gets even worse.
History is meant to teach future generations of what went right and what went wrong in the past. We’re supposed to learn from our history. This year is definitely history in the making and who knows what the history teachers years 100 years from now will say about it?
Part of that future history lesson will be decided in less than a week, and you’ve got the power to help shape it.
On average, 76 percent of registered voters participate in presidential elections in Monroe County and ahead of this year’s election, the county circuit clerk’s office has been inundated with people voting absentee or requesting ballots.
I’ve seen how busy the ladies in that office have been working and know how hard they and all of the poll workers across Monroe County will work Nov. 3.
If you can think of a reason why not to vote next week, most people can think of at least 10 reasons why you should.
I vividly remember the 2000 presidential election when it was so close, it was longer than a month before we knew who the next president would be. I sometimes wonder how the Sept. 11 attacks would’ve been handled and how history may have been different had the other guy won.
You can pay attention to Gallup polls and whatever the news tells you but you really have no clue how next Tuesday will go. You really have no clue how the next four, eight, 12 and 16 will look because of it but you’ve got your one chance to contribute to it.
No matter what happens, somebody’s going to be mad come inauguration day and the next four years to come, but it’s better to let whoever gets in fight whatever issues out in Washington and keep your own peace here.