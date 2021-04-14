A few weeks back I wrote a column about needing to take a break from social media and big media news and vowed to spend my weekends free of all that digital noise for the month of February. It served me well and, in fact, created a new habit of not looking at big media news sites often at all. I’m not uninformed, mind you. I’m just setting boundaries.
I only bring it up because if I’ve learned anything from working at a newspaper for the last few years, it’s that I’m the only one who is going to take care of myself when it comes to the ocean of misinformation and opinions out there.
About once a year I write a column about our opinion page and how we often take a beating for what’s printed on it. It never ceases to amaze me how, over and over, we get accused of only printing one side of an opinion in the Letter to the Editor section and, those accusations, 100 percent of the time, come from people who have never submitted a letter themselves. How do I know that? Because if they had, we would have printed it. It’s that simple. Our policy on a Letter to the Editor is this: There can be no profanity, the author has to give their name and the letter cannot contain any libelous accusations.
An example of libel would be if we printed something like, “Emily Paul secretly writes the Letter to the Editor herself so the paper can appeal to a certain group and make all other groups look bad.”
An example of not libel would be if we printed something like, “Emily Paul wouldn’t know how to write a decent column if her life depended on it,” or, “People who agree with Emily Paul are cult followers who wouldn’t know the truth if it bit ‘em in the ear.”
Libel is written, and slander is oral if you’re wondering the difference, but I digress.
My first point is, we don’t pick Letters to the Editor. That, dear readers, lies solely in your hands. You write it, send it in and we print it. There have been many times I’ve cringed the entire time I’ve read a submitted letter because I disagreed with the opinions expressed but, at the end of the day, I believe in freedom of speech and freedom of press and so did our founding fathers, so much so that protecting those freedoms is the very first amendment to our Constitution.
My second point is that we are each responsible for taking care of ourselves. I was experiencing anxiety and anger by what I was reading and clicking on and sharing, so I limited my exposure to those triggers. Someone I know dislikes the opinions of someone who writes regular letters for the opinion page so, when she’s reading page 5 and sees a letter submitted, she scans down to the bottom to see who wrote it. Based on that info, she either reads it or she goes on to the next page. Another reader decided to write in their own letter of rebuttal. There are lots of ways and means to take care of yourself, but you’re the only one who can do it.
I love the opinion page and the Letters to the Editor section, even if it is a big ‘ol headache and even if some people never understand that the staff here doesn’t write the letters nor do we pick what’s printed. The Letters to the Editor section stands. We will not change it because allowing you to speak your mind is part of a healthy newspaper and we want everyone to have a voice, even if we don’t always like what we hear.