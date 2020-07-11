Among the much-used phrases describing the circumstances of this chaotic year of 2020 are that we are finding ourselves in unprecedented times and going in uncharted directions.
I was in middle school in the late 1960s and remember when race riots made the headlines along with America’s race to the moon. However, I was too young to seriously ponder the underlying issues of the civil rights movement involved beyond the scope of what we studied in civics class.
I’m now trying to respond with a level, if not antiquated head, to the sympathies of the college generation in our family that, like their peers, supports more liberal views on political issues. They call it “progressive” now.
I’m also trying to supplement my education to date to honestly assess whether my generation of baby boomers shares any common ground with the young activists we tend to dismiss as nearsighted novices.
From the streets to the halls of government, words exchanged form the discourse that formulates action, whether it’s a protest, a riot or legislation enacted into law.
I recently ran across an article in my daily information overload by Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Dr. R. Albert Mohler, Jr. that caught my attention enough to study it through. His thoughts motivated me to follow up with some research of my own.
“Words matter, especially when words are at the center of controversy and conflict,” he wrote. “It is the responsibility of all people to look at words carefully, to understand what the words are, what they mean and what they are doing.”
The thesis of his commentary was aimed at another phrase morphed from the racial tensions of the 1960s that have been re-branded into the slogan “Black Lives Matter” since the murders of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and Eric Garner in New York City.
Mohler endorsed the slogan in its basic meaning but raised concern that too many are not thinking out the meaning of the words in the context of the current political scene.
“It is not wrong to say something emphatically directed, like ‘black lives matter,’ (just as) others who assert that ‘police lives matter,’ ‘blue lives matter’ or ‘all lives matter,’” he wrote.
Mohler begged to step back and look at some history, though. He proposed that the phrase “Black Lives Matter” appears to be nearly universally understood as expressing approval of a movement rooted in critical race theory, which is, he continued, grounded in destructive Marxist ideology.
That brought on another term for me to learn about.
I remember studying some about Karl Marx, a German revolutionary, socialist, historian and economist who, with Friedrich Engels, wrote the works that formed the basis of communism.
However, the term “critical race theory” was new to me.
A description posed by the UCLA School of Public Affairs asserts that critical race theory began as a theoretical movement within American law schools in the mid- to late-1980s as a reworking of what is termed critical legal studies on race issues. Moreover, critical race theory believes that racism is engrained in American society and argues that existing power structures are based on white privilege and white supremacy, which continues to discriminate against minorities.
I was already out of school in the 1980s and busy launching a career to pay much attention to those matters, which had slipped off the front page by then.
Mohler further emphasized that it is important to recognize that the Black Lives Matter coalition has now joined a network of similar groups that established the Movement for Black Lives.
Mohler continued to unpack the ramifications of the vision of the Movement for Black Lives per his research of its website. Summarizing lengthy position statements, Mohler came away fearing that the phrase “black lives matter” actually means, according to his understanding, something far more radical and subversive than the simple English would lead us to believe, throwing out the bylaws, as it were, that steered social discourse in America 50 years ago.
Per Mohler, Martin Luther King, Jr. openly called for Americans to live up to our national compact, not to reject it.
“The Movement for Black Lives, by contrast, seeks to dismantle the foundations of American civilization.” Mohler said. “The ideology of the movement attempts to upend the entire created order. It simply cannot fulfill its promises to bring about justice.”
Mohler further argued that the movement is governed by identity politics and grounded in a worldview contrary to the convictions that guided the civil rights movement of the 1960s.
A related matter that I encountered in my research reported that the late George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, delivered remarks to the United Nations general assembly by video on June 17 asking the global body meeting in Geneva, Switzerland for international intervention on behalf of America’s black citizens. The United Nations Human Rights Council then voted unanimously to give the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet the authority to investigate “systemic racism” in the United States.
It appears that members of the movement that seeks to dismantle local law enforcement feels that they have better opportunities for advancing their ideology under global government.
Words do matter, and I respectfully submit that we, as citizens, do our homework to sort out the meanings behind the phrases and terms we hear before we make our conclusions and add our words to the discourse. We need to be able to credibly say as the iconic broadcaster Paul Harvey used to say as he concluded his afternoon radio profiles, “And now you know the rest of the story.”
The “weaponization” of words may be subtle, but it can be powerful enough to sway the minds and beliefs of people. Could it be strong enough to steer us toward an uncharted and possibly dangerous direction?