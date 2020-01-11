I was born on the tail-end of the disco days and raised on the glam and glitz of the next decade. Life experiences started to trickle in as grungy and loud as the following decade could be and ever since the millennium rolled over, not quite as much has stuck out through life stages or pop culture.
As our 30s breeze through with a blink into our 40s, the ‘20s have officially snuck up on us.
The year 2020 is kind of a hard concept to grasp. One hundred years ago, the Roaring ‘20s went down in history as a time for an economic boom, big bands and dancing it all away with the Charleston.
You’ve got to dig deep to find the music references to correlate with the decades that long ago but the older you get, it doesn’t take as much to move you through the years.
While you’re adjusting to writing a new year on checks, think about how these next 10 years will not only go down in history but move you onto the ‘30s.
You may relate to watching “The Jetsons” at some point in your younger years, thinking if the 21st Century was going to be filled with flying cars, sassy robots and pills for meals. Even though that Y2K scare doesn’t seem like that long ago, this century is off to a rolling start.
Talk to anybody about significant changes since 2002, 2011 or even before the iPhone X, and they’re probably going to say technology. It’s easy to get wrapped up in it, but don’t let it define your years.
There was just as much happening around us when 19-inch TV screens sucked us in with Pong and finding out who shot J.R. Forty years later, and people are still talking about their impact on us.
Whether it was an afternoon of Atari time or just an hour watching that “Dallas” season premiere, people still moved past both of them to usher in all of the other wonders the ‘80s wound up offering.
You may choose to spend time scanning through your Facebook feed or swiping through Snapchat stories now, but in 10 years I wonder how outdated all of that will seem?
Like one of our local principals once said, high school students these days are learning skills for jobs that haven’t even been invented yet. There are geniuses flocking to Silicon Valley to flood the market with the next new thing to suck us right back in front of our phone and computer screens, but walk away from them to see what else these next few years will bring.
You can play your old Michael Jackson songs and watch your “Friends” reruns for as long as you’d like. They’re timeless reminders of decades ago that helped define their times.
You can live in the past for as long as you can try before the present catches up with you too. As much as some people may miss their new episodes of “Game of Thrones” from the ‘10s, it’s time to move on to the next new things.
No matter what year or decade it is, we’re living in the age of instant gratification. If you want to know something, just ask Siri or Alexa. If you want to watch or listen to something in particular, just stream it.
The most gratifying parts of life are the experiences it brings though. A smart phone couldn’t tell you how your family and friends would react last week when they opened Christmas presents from you.
An app can’t make you laugh like a conversation about old times with a friend from high school can. You can’t go to a store and buy a device that matches memories made at a New Year’s Eve party or Super Bowl get-together either.
Hanna-Barbera made the viewers of the ‘60s moving forward dream about life with holograms and smart watches, which are elements of “The Jetsons” we have now. We can dream now about a man landing on Mars but can’t get too wrapped up in it until it happens.
Cheers to a new decade with new experiences, inventions and fads. I hope it all sticks around for decades to come and truly is another No matter how fast life moves in the ‘20s, live by those definitive words Ferris Bueller said in ’86 during a definitive time for movies and pop culture. “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”