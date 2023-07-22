There are certain days out of the year I don’t miss spending a little time at the cemetery. Birthdays, holidays and days etched in marble of having to say goodbye constitute a little more time to think back and process spurts of the lifetimes spent with family members.

Newsletters

RAY VAN DUSEN is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. He can be reached at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you