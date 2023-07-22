There are certain days out of the year I don’t miss spending a little time at the cemetery. Birthdays, holidays and days etched in marble of having to say goodbye constitute a little more time to think back and process spurts of the lifetimes spent with family members.
No matter if it’s a short stop-by on a random day passing through or a longer visit thinking back on the good times, there’s going to be a couple of prayers said at those grave markers no matter what.
There was recently a nine-year milestone of having to part ways. During that time for prayer, the sounds of weedeaters nearby went silent to avoid interrupting.
I don’t get choked up much, but those guys maintaining Odd Fellows got to me a little bit that morning. After saying, “Amen,” I walked up to them, thanking them for being so respectful and adding they did not have to stop working for that.
Losing a loved one can make for a rush of emotions no matter how long it’s been, but receiving the smallest gestures can sometimes hit you even harder.
When you’ve got the times when somebody you may know well or barely know at all is so disrespectful just because of who you voted for, what values you hold close or who you associate with, it makes you despise what has become of the world.
When you’ve got other times when complete strangers or people you sort of recognize go above and beyond with the biggest or smallest of things, it makes you really appreciate what still remains of the world.
You never know what somebody is going through in the course of a day, and a smile or just saying, “Hello,” may make a bigger difference than you think. Opening a door for a complete stranger, saying, “Yes Sir” or “No Ma’am,” offering to help someone load their groceries in the trunk…when things like these get lost in time, it makes somebody out there despise what the world has become.
In college speech class, I remember a guy who moved here from Illinois making mention that everybody waved at him when he drove down the road, even though he had no clue who they were. They didn’t do that kind of stuff in Chicago in 1997. In 2023 Mississippi, I don’t see it happen as much as it used to, unfortunately.
Maybe it was an age thing then or maybe it was an era, but we didn’t seem to move as fast or be as stuck in our own little worlds as we are now. I’m just as guilty as anybody else to try rushing through a day to end it with enough time to pause for TV and the recliner.
No matter what we’re hurrying up to do, there’s still time to stop the lawnmower long enough for a funeral procession to pass by the house or to thank a responder or service member for what they do.
It may sometimes take tragedies to bring out those words, but these men and women never know what they’re walking into when they start their days.
It’s hard to know what anybody’s walking into in the course of a day, what they’re frowning for and what they’re praying about. If you have the chance to show a little respect, it really does go a long way.
You don’t have to go far out of your way to make a small difference or a long-lasting impression. Do it when you see fit. Do it whenever you can.
I hate what my own little world has become the times when my short fuse gets lit but am appreciative there are far more other times when I can be better than that. No matter how fast we try rushing through our days and how disconnected we are from the sentiments, there’s always a chance to be better than that. Be better than that.
