Having been a pastor in the Baptist faith for more than 50 years, I’ve seen a multitude of changes within the church family. We’ve gone from the simple traditions of our grandparents of yesteryear to the bazaar of radical extremism of the modern times.
Most of the older generations resist change and are happiest in their simple routine of daily life. However, since COVID-19 has invaded America, change is the order of our lives. For instance, take the way we are to conduct the burial of the dead and arrange for funerals. Rules and orders from our governmental authorities limit how many can attend the funeral and the number at the visitation for the family.
Even the space is limited, and there are rules of what we can wear and a long list of do’s and don’ts for the mourners to follow. As pastors, one of our duties is to marry the young and bury the dead. However, society has limited our ability to do so. Comfort and compassion are rapidly disappearing.
After conducting a funeral a few weeks ago at Haughton Memorial Cemetery, I walked over to the burial plots for my wife, Betty, and me. We had made arrangements to be buried there a few years ago. I had a little time to reflect on a number of funerals I have conducted. In travels and conducting more than 300 funerals while pastoring, I have a long list from which to draw.
Vacations have allowed Betty and me to be at Arlington National Cemetery on a Sunday morning where we watched the changing of the guard. Our tour took us to the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, world heavyweight boxer Joe Lewis, Hollywood actor Audie Murphey, wreckage from the crew of the space shuttle Challenger, President John F. Kennedy and many others.
We’ve stood by Roy and Dale Rogers’ tomb in Apple Valley, California and Dodge City, Kansas; William “Billy the Kid” Bounty in Deadwood, South Dakota; Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane in Montgomery, Alabama, as well as the grave of Hank Williams.
Time would fail as I’ve thought about the people I’ve pastored and their impact on my life as I’ve walked away from one cemetery after another with families and friends. Epitaphs on tombs remind the living of our destiny, and we all have this in common. An epitaph in the Amaziah Baptist Church Cemetery in Union County has but one word: “forgiven.”
Two songs were played at the burials of the Sandy Hook School shooting victims in New Town, Connecticut. Those two songs brought back a surge of folk songs into our society. Of those killed, one was a teacher and another the school principal. Folk music songs tell stories that try to preserve legends and customs from one generation to another.
It wasn’t Bob Dylan and the “Times are a-Changing” or the Kingston Trio singing “Hang Down Your Head, Tom Dulley.” Neither was it the New Christy Minstrels singing “It Takes a Worried Man to Sing a Worried Song” nor the Mamas and the Papas with “Blowing in the Wind.” It was “Turn, Turn, Turn” by Barry McGuire of the Byrds written by Pete Segers, drawn from the third chapter of Ecclesiastes. The other song was “Sounds of Silence” written by Paul Simon and sung by Simon and Garfunkel.
Try walking through a cemetery and listening to the sounds of silence. How do you want to be remembered? What will someone say when they come to your grave? “Was he or she a problem solver or were they a creator of problems?” “Were they content with where they had been and were they proud of who they were?”
Mr. Webster relates silence as the absence of sound or noise; muteness, absence of mention; stillness. Therefore, I will interrupt the silence, for life is to short for a lot of drama or petty things. So, laugh hard, love truly and forgive quickly. Love while you are alive, forgive those who make you cry now. You might not get a second chance. It takes only a minute to find a special person, an hour to appreciate them, but an entire lifetime to forget them.