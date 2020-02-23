Jesus was quoted in Matthew’s gospel as saying, “Those who give one of these little ones a cup of cold water because they are my followers will truly get their reward." (Mark 9:41 NCV)
This little gesture of benevolence grew out of a brainstorming session one Sunday evening at First Baptist Church in Amory and was put into action by some of the members. The theme of the small-group discussion centered on perceiving and responding to the needs of people. The consensus of the group is that people want to be noticed and appreciated. Offering a drink or snack is one way that creates the bridge to connect with people.
Theresa Parish, Phyllis Mize and Carol Rogers teamed up to put together a big girls’ refreshment stand in the church yard during some recent brisk winter mornings. In keeping with the winter season, the beverage offered was hot coffee rather than cold water.
“It’s nothing fancy. We’re just reaching out to our community to get to know people. When you know people, you’re able to help them better,” Parish said.
The refreshment table staffed by the retired volunteers does not keep regular hours. Mize has mobility issues and provides moral support curbside from her car.
“We don’t have particular days or hours. It varies with the weather. Wind makes a difference,” Parish said.
Anyone who has staffed an outdoor booth knows it’s hard to tie down a stack of foam cups if things get gusty. I guess if things do get gusty, we just need to get gutsy! Sorry, I just thought of that.
It seems rare, especially in an election year, for an outreach to happen that doesn’t solicit a response to the act of giving.
“We’re not here to browbeat anyone,” Parish said.
Opportunities for volunteer service are planned to include the church’s school children during the summer, and expanded menu options are being evaluated to include warm weather treats to compliment cold drinks during hot days. Church members will host roving locations offering good traffic while safely accommodating curbside stopping for people to come to the table in the church yard.
Ecclesiastically, the table is generally regarded as the centerpiece of a solemn sacrament of worship. It’s generally found at the altar centrally placed beneath the pulpit.
It’s a central part of going to church that is familiar to all who attend. Bringing the table outside of the church walls illustrates the difference between “going to church” and “being the church” to all who take time to stop and enjoy a free gesture of refreshment and a friendly visit.
Parish and her colleagues hope that the refreshment table in the yard might inspire other ventures of outreach as proposed in Hebrews 10:24. “Let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works.”