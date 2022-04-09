A couple of years ago, on a really cold, dark and rainy day, it dawned on me the dark blue fleece pullover and olive-colored pants I was wearing underneath my royal blue and black rain jacket was an outfit that had been worn on several other bleak weather days just like that day.
Having a designated depressing weather day outfit was completely unintentional, but realizing I had one was a reminder to appreciate the more fair weather times of year.
The only thing appealing about wintertime’s dormant grass and bare trees is you can catch a long break from yard work. Whether you love or hate the Bradford pear trees in bloom this time of year, you’ve got to admit this time of year is definitely appealing.
Trees and plants are finally putting on new growth, most people don’t have to worry about it being dark when they get off of work, and it seems as if we’re seeing more sunny days than dark cloudy days most weeks.
Bright colors help change moods, and we’re in that budding time of year when the whites, pinks, reds, yellows and blues of azaleas, hydrangeas and lantana are weeks away from emerging and peaking in their glories.
Whether the pollen messes with your sinuses or not, hang tough through spring’s challenging times because it’s definitely better than January’s long nights and February’s occasional chances for ice.
The older you get, the more you’re okay with nestling up at home. The warmer and brighter it gets outside, though, it’s easy for cabin fever to sometimes set in and encourage us to enjoy the outdoors.
It doesn’t matter if it’s just sitting on your porch, going for a drive or finally getting in that walk or bike ride you’ve put off due to the cold, this time of year is an opportune time to get out and enjoy the outdoors.
The sunshine on your face is one feeling, but the scenery of the colors is another. Springtime and autumn are two times that definitely help change moods.
This spring marks a return of the small-town festivals the past two years took away from us, and the activities are definitely not lacking. This past fall offered the same kind of fun as 2022’s autumn season will.
When we opt to stay inside because it’s either too bitterly cold during winter or too exhaustingly hot and humid during summer, it makes us antsy waiting for more seasonable temperatures to return.
With the changes in temperature come the changes in color, which translate to the changes in moods. People wear their seafoam green and vibrant yellow short-sleeve shirts in the spring and their orange and red coats and flannel in fall to match the season.
The colors of spring and fall are a long way off from the depressing deep blues of winter we’ve got hanging up in closets with the rest of the heavy coats. I hope you’re wearing your brightest colors to match the brightest of moods for the weeks to come.
Springtime is as much about watching plants come into bloom as it is crawfish, baseball games, music festivals and living a life you’ve been hibernating away from since New Year’s Eve. Live it.
High gas prices may have some of us grounded from all the going and doing we’re used to, but there’s a great big beautiful world right around us to see and experience for free.
I hope you hop into some Easter fun, browse through an arts and crafts festival and get a little bit of a tan before the sultry days of summer return.