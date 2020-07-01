If, as a healthy adult, I’m in a relationship that isn’t serving me, I know I need to make some changes. For example, if I’m always giving and the other person is always taking, or if I’m constantly having to defend the relationship to others, then I should know something is wrong. Perhaps some compromises are in order. Sometimes, the only logical solution left is to part ways.
In December, the Monroe Journal team goes over the projects we’ve worked on during the past year. We evaluate how beneficial each project was and ask ourselves these questions: Was it of value to our readers? Was it of value to our advertisers? Was it profitable? Was it good branding? Do we want our name attached to this again? We decide if the project makes a positive contribution to the Monroe Journal name and the community we serve, and we go from there.
I’ve never owned a business, but I know many times I’ve gone to a store looking for a product only to find out it’s no longer being carried. If a product doesn’t sell well, a reasonable business owner knows it’s time to take that product off the shelf and replace it with something that will.
In every relationship, profession and in the natural world, it’s understood that adaptation is necessary to survive and thrive. The examples are endless.
Hanging on to the current state flag has been like hanging onto that dysfunctional relationship, that project that doesn’t meet the keeper criteria, that product that doesn’t sell.
I’m deeply Mississippian, and my history is tied up in my family and our traditions. The way we talk, the foods we eat and the fact that we all know the difference between a store tomato and a real one is a big part of who I am.
Never in my entire 43 years as a Mississippian have I sat out on the porch with my family, eating cornbread and buttermilk, talking about how inspired and encouraged we all are by some great Confederate ancestor’s bravado in the face of a changing world. I don’t know anyone else who does this either.
How much of your memories or daily life will change with a different flag? Will you be less of who you are now?
I’ve heard a million times how the Confederate battle emblem on the flag is part of our history and doesn’t have anything to do with racism, and maybe some really believe that. However, I know good and well that to the whole rest of the world and to many of us here, the Confederate flag is a symbol of slavery. It’s like someone from Germany flying a Nazi flag saying it’s not bad because it’s their heritage. C’mon, now.
Will changing our state flag make everything better? Will it undo the past? Will it catapult our state out of last place in almost everything? Nope, but it shows a shifting mindset. It shows we can entertain a new idea and a new future. Most importantly, it shows the people who live here, for whom that Confederate flag represents the pain and oppression of generations, that they will finally have a state flag represents them too.
This issue immediately enrages some Mississippians. Right now, there is someone reading this who is disgusted that I would write this column. Why? If you love that flag, keep it and fly it wherever you want. As a state, we need a flag that represents everyone. The Confederate battle emblem represents one group and one idea, and that was all it was ever meant to represent.
I love Mississippi and know there is a lot of good here. We have a culture all our own and while we need never forget where we were and what our struggles still are, it’s also time to let our light shine.
Over the past week I’ve had to edit this column several times. The first couple of versions weren’t optimistic that our legislators would be willing to take the necessary steps to move our state into a new era but, at last, it seems the winds of change are blowing in the right direction.