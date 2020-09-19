One of the less desirable places where most of us find ourselves from time to time is the waiting room. It’s a place filled with emotions that can vary from dread to disgust. I have experienced waiting rooms as both patient and journalist awaiting consultations, as well as treatment.
I was prompted to think about this subject after hearing a message about the subject from minister Antionetta Word recently. She based her remarks on a passage from the concluding verse of Psalm 27, where the writer challenges us to not just wait but to gather courage while we wait. She related her reaction to being passed up for an appointment at the last annual conference of the United Methodist Church in Mississippi. While she waits for direction for the next step to take, she looks for opportunities to bless others as a lay minister.
“Sometimes we just have to wait,” she said. “However, we can encourage others while we wait.”
Sitting in that waiting room presents circumstances for both of the above options, as well as opportunities to be an encouragement to someone else who is waiting with us.
“We do better to encourage rather than to criticize or complain,” Word challenged. “We can benefit from patient anticipation, as well as silent meditation.”
I’m reminded of another occasion when I wondered if I was getting anywhere trying to encourage Ms. Lavonia Childers while visiting with her at Oak Tree Plantation. I was sharing some witty one-liners with her from Pastor Tommy Galloway’s writings that attracted the interest of some other residents who crowded up to us and chuckled while Ms. Lavonia sat there stone-faced.
After a while of my trading funnies with the others, she finally spoke up.
“You folks got it goin’ on, don’t ya?” she chided.
I knew then that I had connected with her as well. It turned out to be the last visit I had with her before the lockdown and her passing.
Word continued with other positive things that we can accomplish in life’s waiting room.
“We can bolster our confidence while we wait,” she said. “We can learn to be steadfast and settled in what we know to be true. Our character is developed while we’re in the waiting room.”
Another lesson she shared was reinforcing our positive perspective on life while we wait. It’s about that half a glass analogy. Do we look at it as half full or half empty?
Word concluded her observations about the lessons from the waiting room by adding the example of hope from the lamentations of the ancient prophet Jeremiah in his brief Old Testament sequel.
“Therefore I hope in Him,” the prophet wrote. “The Lord is good to those who wait for him…It is good that one should hope and wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord.”
Word illustrated the functions of hope.
“Hope is our driver to move us and a rudder to give us direction,” she said.
Columnist Jim Denison added another dimension from the writings of the psalmist contained in Psalm 62.
“For God alone, O my soul, wait in silence, for my hope is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken. On God rests my salvation and my glory; my mighty rock, my refuge is God” (vv. 5–7).
Denison added that while we wait for the way forward to unfold, we can take the initiative to do what we can to see the world we want to see. We can be optimistic about tomorrow, because we are building it today.
As leadership expert Peter Drucker noted, “You cannot predict the future, but you can create it.”