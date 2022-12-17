On the 10th of November, through the invitation of my great -granddaughter, I attended the veterans memorial program at Caledonia Elementary School. As is the custom, I stood when “Anchors Aweigh” (for the Navy) was played.
When the program was over and while waiting for the crowd to thin, a lady came up to me and said, “I saw you standing as a veteran and I want to thank you for your service.”
Only the day before, my wife and I were leaving the Amory Wound Center and as I was pushing Mary Ann in a wheelchair, a lady in a car with Florida license plates, opened her door and asked if we needed help. We told her, ‘No, but thanks for asking.’ After coming back from returning the wheelchair, I realized that the lady had gotten out and was making certain that Mary Ann got back into the car safely.
Tuesday is our day for a sandwich at the Pantry at West Point. Bianca, a black worker, recognized me and came over asked about my wife. “B” was the person who administered first aid to Mary Ann and her bleeding legs when she was hit by a car while sitting on the porch of the restaurant in August.
The week before, as I was rolling my grocery cart out to my car at Food Giant, a young adult black man got out of his car and came over and offered to help with my groceries. As I finished, I looked around for a place for my cart and he said, “Don’t worry about your cart, I will take care of it.” I say they were black not because of any racial prejudice, but from their complete lack of prejudice.
One afternoon, my wife fell in our den and she could not get up. I was not able to get her up either, so I called Lann Hardware and in a few minutes, Walter and Joan were here and when Walter picked Mary Ann up, he laughed and said, “I get lots of practice with my aunt Emma.”
All of this reminded me of the time in Budapest, Hungary, when as I returned to my hotel and opened the door and motioned for the lady coming in also. She said, “Oh no, you go first; you are the guest in my country.”
Once as we were discussing some issue, my mother said, “When you get my age, you will understand.”
Another time she said, “When you are old as I am, all you have are memories.”
I am now at that age and I understand and I, too, have memories. I feel like the old Methodist John Wesley must have felt at Aldersgate when he said, “My heart was strangely warmed.”
People are still kind, thoughtful and considerate, and I am thankful for each of them. May God bless you all.
