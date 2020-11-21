I’ve mentioned before about how the stages of life change with age, and along with that comes what wears you out every day. When you’re a baby, you’re crying for either attention, food or sleep and sometimes when we’re adults, we’re still wining about the same things.
Even though plenty has changed between those age groups, what puts us in REM sleep at night does too.
For about a 10-year stretch, there were certain nights during summer vacation and on the weekends that ended when the sun came up or shortly before then. These years, though, I strive to rise with the sun to get more accomplished with the days I’ve been given.
Growing up, the word chore was a disgusting word. With it came grass stains on my clothes; time away from friends, TV and video games; aches and pains for my back, legs and arms; and the occasional greasy feeling on my thumbs and fingertips from shelling peas and snapping beans.
Those tedious days seemed endless.
I remember putting off push mowing the yard until as late in the afternoon as I could and seemingly wasting away plenty of consecutive Saturdays fighting the consistent battle of trying to keep up with keeping the yard free of pine straw.
No matter if shower time came when it was pitch black dark outside or not, there was something definitive about that certain feeling of tired when the workday was done.
The allowance was cheap there for the longest at $2 a week, but $20 or $30 a week much later made all that manual labor a little more tolerable.
It was either maturity and finally realizing the satisfaction of a clean yard that motivated more time spent on a John Deere in the summer months or finally turning the throttle down on a borrowed hydraulic log splitter in the winter months.
When you live under your parents’ roof, you’ve got to abide by their rules, but they sort of prime you for when you’re flying solo out on your own. I never really paid that much attention to how deep you put a tomato plant in the soil or how many squash seeds to put in a hole but I wish I had.
Loading a weedeater spoil was easy, but changing oil or loosening a tension pulley is something I later taught myself.
One thing I’ve witnessed is chores are contagious. If you live in a neighborhood, you realize how tall your grass is almost instantly after seeing your neighbors’ yards after they mow. It’s not as much about trying to keep up with the Joneses, the Smiths, the McMillians or whatever your next door neighbors’ last names are as it is finding your own pride in place.
I’ve got pride and motivation for checking off the easy projects but need a little bit more of a push to knock out the ones I’m not as seasoned doing – or have to spend more money to achieve. Regardless of what gets done on Saturdays and chore-cations, that time spent bettering something equates to a good tired.
The off days from work can easily make for days spent volunteering time to show pride of place for a neighborhood, a city or the county, and they make for just as good of a good tired.
How Saturdays are spent may change through the stages in life, but one thing that doesn’t change are your anticipations of how they’ll end. Whether it be scoring somebody’s telephone number at a party or repainting a house, there’s either fulfillment in meeting that goal or excitement about the next day you can try.
I remember more of a sense of rejection and sleeplessness when those Saturday nights out partying fell flat but am feeling more like a rock at the end of those days sticking closer to home burning through chore lists.
No matter what you do to wear yourself out, there are going to be days and weekends that seem to blend into one but when you can see a new fence or flower bed after a day spent laboring under the sun, it’s going to be a little more lasting.