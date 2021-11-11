One of my job responsibilities is coordinating obituaries and with the form we receive, there’s a spot marked for if the deceased is a veteran or not, and it’s usually one of the first details I look for before copying and pasting the information.
You get to a certain age when it seems as if time just stands still. I say that to say whenever I see people in a certain age range, I just assume they fought in World War II. That age range, however, applied more appropriately five, 10, 15. 20 years ago.
As hard as it sometimes is to fathom that I’m not in my 20s or 30s anymore, it’s hard to believe there really aren’t that many World War II veterans I know who are still with us. That’s a group who was always there throughout the years and always seemed as if they’d be here.
The time between having grandparents and having kids of your own can sometimes be a pretty short window. The stories our grandparents used to tell were fascinating, especially when it came to fighting in Europe or in the Pacific, but it’s something most great-grandchildren don’t have enough time to really understand.
I’m sure there are plenty of my elders who can say the same thing about World War I, even though that was a time I only knew from reading history books.
Time flies by and with it comes the status of something becoming history.
“Twenty years marked a time when an event goes from part of our memory to part of our history.” That’s what Sheriff Kevin Crook said earlier this year during Aberdeen’s commemoration of the Sept. 11 attacks’ 20th anniversary.
Again, that’s a time that seems as if it just happened. That’s a time that yielded a new generation of veterans to be and no matter how old you are, you most likely know someone who served in Iraq or Afghanistan.
You may have seen a friend or family member grow up from being a baby who went on to wear desert camo, which makes you realize time doesn’t stand still like it sometimes seems.
Trading toys and little league for basic training and deployments overseas is something that can happen way too fast for mamas and daddies, but it’s a cycle that’s unbroken.
If you’re a certain age, you’ve lived in peace time and if you’re another age, all you’ve known is the U.S. being involved in a military occupation.
There are countless brave servicemen and women who have sacrificed during their at least four years of enlistment or times of service after being drafted who have said they were honored to have the opportunity to serve.
Every year on Veterans Day, we’re reminded of their service and are also reminded to thank a veteran. We may know them personally or we may recognize them when they’re dressed for a drill weekend or out wearing their Korean War Veteran or Vietnam War Veteran hat.
We may recognize them by a patch on their motorcycle jacket or by a sailor or USMC tattoo. Whatever identifying marker works for you, recognize the service they put in for us and for our freedoms.
I can’t remember exactly who I overheard saying at one Memorial Day ceremony that some of the veterans asked if they were cooking and partying that day. Whoever it was reminded them it was a day of remembrance and Veterans Day was reserved for celebrating.
As somber as it can be to think about the lives lost during wartime, service should be celebrated beyond just calendar holidays. “Give them their flowers while they’re here” is one of those phrases that’s hung around for a while, and it’s appropriate on several levels.
Third-graders singing patriotic songs for an assembly. American flags on display alongside Main Street. Warmers full of eggs, biscuits and bacon. These are just a few ways Monroe County usually says thank you this time of year.
Plenty of Veterans Days have stuck out in my mind by covering as many events as we can year to year.
There aren’t as many World War II veterans in attendance as there once were, and I’m sure they felt appreciated while they were. As stalled out as your days and years may seem, remember they fly by before you know it.
Don’t forget to spend a little bit of that time thanking veterans for the time they spent serving you and your freedoms.