I get it. I’m giddy with excitement too about what’s to come in a few days. Christmas is truly the most magical time of the year on so many levels. Even though the older you get, it’s less about opening gifts as it is giving them, there’s a darker side that comes with it.
Even though I don’t have kids of my own, I’ve played a part in helping with the pre-Christmas rush to make kids happy. I’ve seen some of the smiles on surprised faces but have seen the upset faces on the other end.
I’m pretty sure it was a Barbie Jeep I helped drop off one night at a friend’s house somewhere between Nettleton and Plantersville. I know for a fact it was a mud pit off a dark stretch of his driveway that I got stuck in while backing out.
I saw the dents on that tailgate from him and his neighbor trying to push it out until the day I sold that truck, but I hope that Barbie Jeep is still worth it.
Even though it was a great experience to put together a basketball goal one Christmas Eve, I can still remember hold freezing cold that metal was in the dark spots off my carport.
Another year, there was a battery-powered Jeep thankfully already assembled at Toys ‘R Us that finally seemed like a better idea than trying to piece it together from the parts in the box.
There’s a lot of patience that sometimes comes with the holiday season, and a lot of it comes with those three ominous words – some assembly required.
I love to tinker with stuff but have plenty of DIY disasters that made me realize some things are better left to the professionals. Even though putting together some of your kids’ Christmas presents in the coming days isn’t like remodeling a kitchen, I bet it’s going to come with some challenges for some.
The best advice I can give is keep your calm, remember it’s going to make your kid or grandkid super happy and make sure you don’t skip a step.
It’s easy to get frustrated when one piece doesn’t fit the way it’s supposed to or what you assemble doesn’t look like it does on the box. It’s okay to lose your cool a little if it doesn’t go flawlessly because that’s just part of the experience.
The kids riding bikes on Christmas morning don’t think about chain linkage or seat height; they’re just ready to go for a ride. The kids don’t care about how much time it took to put a trampoline together; they’re just ready to bounce.
Remind yourself that’s what these moments are about – having fun.
You may figure out quick you’ll never put together a ride-on toy again, making paying the assembly fee well worth it. One thing to figure out, though, is you’ve only got these moments and opportunities for so long.
Even though our childhood fascination with Christmastime sticks with many of us for a lifetime, kids quickly grow up and grow out of stages.
What’s putting together a Paw Patrol lookout tower today may be putting together a Razor scooter next year. Before you know it, it’s installing a brush guard on their first truck or a deck at their first house.
I hope your Christmas morning is full of childhood excitement and smiles and I hope your days leading up to it aren’t full of tears and frustration. The surprise big toys tucked away out of sight make for Christmas mornings they’ll always remember and years of use to come.
