Man, did I generally stop paying attention to professional sports teams a long time ago. Back in the days when I was dialed more into the likes of the Seattle Supersonics and the Montreal Expos, friends were talking about how they were more into college sports.
It took a little while, but I eventually came around to the same way of thinking. To me, college sports seems far more reserved, relatable and reachable for the ones of us living in rural America. You don’t see your showboats and political activists as much at the college level, making them seem a little more down to Earth.
Thinking about Monroe County, you’ve got plenty of former and active professional athletes who call this place home and are as still as humble as they were growing up. Way before college ball, the NFL and the MLB, they were playing in the backyards and public schools we drive by on a regular basis.
We personally know these places a lot better than the famous ballparks and arenas peppered across the country and we personally know the people playing on them too.
Even though I vividly remember hearing those same college sports-loving friends way back then talk about trips to go see the Braves and Cardinals play, going to Starkville and Oxford for games was far more attainable when you were too young to drive and somebody you knew invited you.
I remember one of the same friends drawing Go Ole Miss poster board signs before the occasional trips to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. I remember going to the MSU alumni baseball game back in ‘89 Will Clark and Jeff Brantley couldn’t make because they were playing in the World Series.
I remember seeing the ads in the Daily Journal in the ‘80s of Colonel Reb and the walking Bulldog promoting a car dealership competing for sales. I remember listening to “Leonard’s Losers” on Saturday mornings to hear picks for the day’s games.
No matter what SEC memories you may have of your own, they were right up or down the road, making them way more attainable than the pros.
Even though I’m still really appreciative of the one NBA game I’ve been to, the Pelicans versus the Raptors back in 2005, there seems to be something more energetic these days in our college towns. There’s a much stronger vibe when it comes to home games now versus when I was in college, and tailgating wasn’t that much of a thing way back then either. As the SEC has evolved into the monster it is today, I’ve got to remind myself there’s still plenty of life in those players’ arms and legs after college.
I’m not opposed to professional sports but just don’t have enough interest to track this player’s NFL or MLB team since I’d rather watch something else on TV or do something else outside while they’re playing a televised game.
No matter what, there’s that one night that sucks most of us in every single year.
The Super Bowl is Sunday. No matter if you’ve following the NFL since the preseason or the previous draft...no matter if you haven’t watched one single college or high school game this year...no matter if you even care about sports, I bet you’re going to watch at least a little bit of the big game.
You may be watching it because either the Bengals or the Rams are your favorite team or you may be watching it for the ‘90s hip hop superstar reunion halftime show. You may be watching it for the commercials or you may be watching it because it’s an excuse to go to a party with your friends.
Whatever the reason, it’s these draws that drive in the ratings year after year.
While the game for me usually is a backdrop between the commercials, better halftime shows and the party, this year’s Super Bowl hits closer to home since Joe Burrow, whose grandparents live in Amory, is leading the charge for the Bengals.
The NFL has a culture and even though Pittsburgh and Dallas may be hours away, I see the teams’ following in my weekly routines. I see that spirit through the friendly jabs, stickers, tags and hats among people I’m around every so often in Aberdeen.
For Amory and the rest of Monroe County, maybe this season and this Super Bowl will develop a Bengals culture. Locals rallied behind Joe Burrow a couple of years ago when he led LSU to a national championship on the heels of a Heisman Trophy win, and I’m sure the same support will mount Sunday.
Even though he didn’t play on a team with your kids or grandkids around here, I’m sure he spent some time growing up throwing the football in his grandparent’s backyard in Amory.
Not everyone around here may follow a pro team from spring training or the draft onto the end of regular season, but most everyone around here knows about the peewee and park and rec. leagues that got it started, the junior high and high school games that built on that foundation and the opportunities to play at the next level playing through college programs.
No offense to any Rams fans (ahem, Scotty Clark), but there’s something special when it comes to rallying around one of our own – or at least someone with family ties to here.
As always, I’ll be watching the Super Bowl Sunday and will be a little more dialed in for a change. Even though my friends are still bigger fans of college sports, the Facebook posts sure are populating about Joe Burrow and this year’s Super Bowl.
Everybody’s got to start somewhere to eventually make it to the big game and at least he got a little of that traction tossing around a ball in a backyard in Amory, Mississippi.