Occasionally throughout the 11 years I’ve been with the Monroe Journal, we have featured a spread celebrating females in the workplace.
I remember feature stories years ago highlighting two different employees of Monroe Regional Hospital, back when it was called Pioneer Community Hospital, but the details are foggy. The best I can recall, Annie Payne was the focus of one when she worked in the cafeteria, and I distinctly remember going to the ER after 11 p.m. a few years after that for a photoshoot of a nurse who I vaguely remember being a truck driver or a mechanic in a former professional life.
The two of them illustrate the many examples of diverse professional backgrounds females exhibit in the workplace.
Even though it was probably 20-something years before going on those assignments, I distinctly remember my mom explaining that females can do any job males can do. A maybe 5- or 6-year-old me kept firing off professions like an astronaut or a police officer and the answer was yes to every single one of them.
Even though a football player or a racecar driver weren’t on my list of professions in question that day, athletes such as Danica Patrick and the growing list of females playing on the high school and college gridiron are examples of changing times in a continued age when girls can do anything a man can do.
About this time of year two years ago, we were wrapping up our first industrial magazine, which featured a spread about a day at work at Tronox. While spending a full day catching a glimpse of the daily operations, I met several production workers, administrative staff and scientists who were all females.
I take it, like at any other place of work, plenty of them had their minds set on wanting to do a certain job, and Tronox is where they found their place.
No matter who you are and what you’re doing now, don’t let somebody tell you that you can’t do something.
In the planning phases of a Women at Work spread this year, it was a no-brainer that we had to feature Shaina King and Brittany Burdine in some way. The two sisters aren’t afraid to get a little grease on their hands working in a predominantly male-driven work setting – an oil change, full-service business for automobiles.
About this time next week, you can see through our third industrial magazine, agriculture is just as welcoming for women too. From the insight of Penny Fair, who is executive director of the Monroe County Farm Service Agency, to Barbara Wilson, who found her post-retirement profession in aquaculture, yes, females can work well with farms.
I don’t care who you are or what you do work-wise, manual labor and mind-numbing tasks can wear on our muscles and mental states after a while. Anybody can complain about a growing stack of reports to file or the number of 50-pound bags or boxes to lift, but anybody with the right attitude can push through until quitting time.
I’ve heard people say before our sports editor started years ago a male can do it better. My reply back then was give her a chance because there’s one who did it well for years in New Albany and who knew she would ultimately be one of my bosses through the Daily Journal? Who knew our sports editor would have gone on to win several Mississippi Press Association awards?
I’ve got another co-worker and former co-worker who can work it just for fun at the gym doing box jumps and burpies when most people would pass that by for time to unwind at home.
No matter who you are, you can do anything you want to do from living out a dream in law enforcement to having your seat at the head of a board table.
Mama taught me from that conversation at a young age to believe no matter if you’re male or female, you can earn a paycheck doing anything. Thanks to the women at work who make Monroe County run; we couldn’t do it without your drive, compassion, sternness and dedication.