There are certain times of the year such as graduation, New Year’s Day and autumn when I usually take a reoccurring topic and give it a rewrite. Whereas I usually write a few words to motivate students in late July/early August, this year’s back to school column is targeting a different group of very important people – educators.
When I think back to the last few months of college and the first several months of my first newspaper job, it was such an exciting and energetic time. I could picture myself in the places I applied before landing a job and could then see my name involved with something important – a community newspaper.
That was a while back, and that industry has changed so much. The ups and knowing I’m helping my own community keep me going now, but there are plenty of downs trying to put out my spark some weeks.
When I think about all the teachers fresh out of college starting their first jobs this year, I picture plenty of enthusiasm. Your time studying and shadowing leading up to this was really exciting, but the real-life experience and true excitement begins now.
Those first professional development days probably feel like freshman orientation all over again, so soak in what any motivational speaker may have to say. When the students come back, let that first time of the whole class getting the lesson you’re teaching set the tone. You’re about to shape some minds and lives to last a lifetime.
Some jobs are just jobs where people clock in, doing whatever for eight hours and not think about it until the next day. With teaching, you cannot turn it off.
I’ve seen how early you get to your classrooms and how late you stay grading papers, working on lesson plans or even working gate duty for a game. Numerous times being in the buildings covering stories, I’ve seen the camaraderie among educators, and you can definitely fire up each other. Don’t let frustrating days put out that spark.
With each passing experience, day and year comes more wisdom, so don’t hold back on dishing it out to your students.
School, to me, wasn’t like the TV shows on at the time in that Mr. Belding helped Zack and Slater get over a squabble and Mr. Feeny helped Cory and Topanga work through relationship troubles. I never asked for advice, though.
Even though there are plenty of teachers from throughout the years I’ll never forget, the ones who put in a little extra time to know me personally, talk about our weekends and family members and suggest a direction they thought I’d be good at are the ones who stick out more.
I know there’s curriculum that’s first and foremost, but there’s plenty about life you can share with your students as well. Some teachers have great reputations, and students in lower grade levels hope they get assigned to their classes next year. What’s stopping everyone from having that reputation?
Through the years, I’ve covered educators with an entire student body’s respect, one with a classroom Chihuahua and another who fused a lesson about Egyptian history into a student-led haunted house among a long list of memorable teachers.
There have been countless others thinking outside of the box to teach the curriculum in a fun, memorable and caring way, so let your spark light those lesson plans on fire.
To the first-time class of educators this year, anyone retiring next May and any experience level in between, this is the year you’re going to change some lives. As New Years fire us up about working out and eating healthier, new school years offer as much enthusiasm about being the best teacher you can be.
What you teach this year are prerequisites feeding into what the students will learn next year. How you teach it and what you teach outside of that will stick with them for the rest of their lives. Change some lives and welcome to School Year 2019-2020.