In a few days, there’s going to be a picnic with a big plate full of barbecue, baked beans and potato salad with my name on it. It’s going to be flanked by a couple of days of fireworks shows and a patriotic parade.
This glorious weekend of the year comes with plenty of wondrous ways to spend it. You could be going to the beach or the lake or you could just be enjoying the kickoff to a week-long shutdown at the plant where you work.
You could be getting ready to take the pontoon or kayak out on the river or a creek or you could just be looking forward to having Monday off with nothing to do. Whatever you’ve got planned, the Fourth of July is a mid-year treat we can all enjoy in whatever way we choose.
In the last few years, I have sort of gotten sucked in to trips to the Hobby Lobby to take in the sights. One thing I’ve learned is shortly after Easter makes its way off the shelves, it’s time for full-on Fourth of July down a couple of aisles.
I love the look of metal firecracker yard stakes, bunting and breakdancing Uncle Sams. To that matter, I’m perfectly fine starting to get into that mindset in late April. The stars and stripes are a really good look for any time of the year, and it’s sometimes hard to put away my little assortment of summertime décor – patriotic gnomes and all.
The T-shirts and hats bearing the American flag are hard to overlook walking through other stores, which again is another look that shouldn’t just be a summertime or Veterans Day thing.
Patriotic holidays vary from being reverent while remembering the fallen during Memorial Day to being celebratory on Veterans Day of those who served in the military. A weekend in July to celebrate our independence is the free-for-all wrapped up in red, white and blue.
Watching Will Smith take on aliens for my annual viewing of “Independence Day” is usually as much of a thing now as picking out Roman candles and bottle rockets from a fireworks stand was when I was young.
Seeing kids run around at a park wearing glow necklaces waiting for a fireworks show is usually as much of a thing now as being an excited kid waiting for fireworks at the air base or at the river way back then.
During the school year, the teachers and textbooks taught us about our forefathers, the American Revolution and the Declaration of Independence, but that summertime holiday helped develop a little more patriotism.
Like seeing an air show or hearing Bruce Springsteen sing “Born in the U.S.A.,” it’s hard to not get excited about a fireworks show, no matter how old you are. It’s things like this that steadily develop a little bit more patriotism.
In about five months, Charlie Brown cartoons and Advent wreaths will help us get into a spirit of Christmas. With Christmas and the Fourth of July (and any other holiday), there’s a much deeper origin that makes us celebrate them 2,052 or 246 years later.
With the case of these two major holidays, there’s a reminder of a lot of suffering and sacrifice that secured blessings we still have today. Christianity and patriotism are two ways we don’t forget that and how we still appreciate it. To that matter, it makes me think about the countless events I’ve attended with a prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
While that plate of barbecue in the next few days truly is one of my favorite meals out of the year, I don’t forget about why I’m able to enjoy it so much. I hope whenever you’re out on the water somewhere, spitting watermelon seeds or scooping up homemade ice cream, you don’t either.
Celebrate the Fourth of July however you see fit but remember you’re celebrating it for your country.