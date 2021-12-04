Some movies just have great quotes. “O Brother, Where Are Thou?” and “Napoleon Dynamite” are both phenomenal movies, but without the quirky scripts, they’d be lacking a little.
Maybe you’ve seen them or maybe you haven’t, but there aren’t too many people I know who aren’t easily sucked into one of Tom Hanks’ best performances – portraying Forrest Gump, a character with a big heart but slow mind who finds himself in several historical moments from the 1950s to the 1980s.
That movie made for comical conversations through the years about the dozens of ways to pair shrimp with a meal and references to life being like a box of chocolates. Another quote, “Stupid is as stupid does,” is more philosophical and takes a little more pondering.
The internet explains that phrase Forrest’s mama taught him as meaning people should be judged by their actions rather than how they how they look.
There are plenty of words that can be substituted for the word “stupid” to get philosophical about but with the holiday season, especially, I think “grateful” seems to be the most appropriate one to use.
We’re all guilty of getting caught up in our own routines and as monotonous as they sometimes can be, these are the routines we choose.
Some days, weeks, months and years are better than others, but there’s something about them that keeps sucking us in day-in and year-out. It’s really easy to forget that.
There’s something fulfilling about what we do, and that’s why we wind up in what seems like a routine from time to time. As tough as it is to get out of bed some days or peel away from more leisurely ways to spend time, we keep doing it.
Yes, the day after a strenuous workout or highly physical chore can sting, but I bet you can’t wait to feel that burn again. Yes, weeks that seem like nothing’s getting accomplished are overwhelming, but how good are those Fridays once they’re done?
These routines can be love/hate relationships. These routines can be a step to something else. These routines could one day be something you wish you still had.
Through the years, I’ve seen plenty of people make Facebook posts each day in November about what they’re thankful to have in their lives, and it’s great to recognize it. Why stop with November?
Family, friends, good health, a dog who can’t wait until you get home, college sports, your favorite pair of shoes. These are just a few things people can identify with and are grateful to have in their lives.
Be grateful for what you have in life and don’t take advantage of it. Stay humble by realizing once it’s gone, you may never get it back.
Turkey, dressing, SEC rivalry games and Black Friday deals were the stuff of Thanksgiving. Egg nog, office parties, driving around to see Christmas lights and spreading good cheer are the stuff of the next several weeks.
Everyone has a heart for something special about this time of year, and realizing it’s important to be grateful for it is at the heart of this holiday season.
Last year was a tough year, and it’s still trickling down today. You may have missed a few people at Christmas or Thanksgiving due to COVID or missed those holidays all together because of it.
When you miss years due to circumstances out of your control, they’re still memorable in that you realize what you missed.
Our routines can go by slowly and they can go by quickly, but we’re all caught up in them. As fun or painful as they seem, be grateful for them because once you start missing them, you can’t shake them out of your mind.
Here’s to those holiday moments of walking the woods for the perfect Christmas tree or vacuuming up plastic greenery from an older artificial tree. Here’s to your last sips of pumpkin spice coffee creamer for the year before switching to peppermint. Here’s to cold nights staying cozy underneath a sherpa blanket watching TV.
Simple or sophisticated, we’ve all got plenty to be grateful for in life, so don’t go acting like you don’t.
Don’t go acting like what you already have in life isn’t good enough. Even though there may sometimes be something better out there, I bet you’ll miss what you’ve already got once it’s gone.
Grateful is as grateful does, so don’t rule out rediscovering old clothes in your closet you don’t wear as much versus splurging on ones that will eventually wind up tucked away too. There’s somebody out there cold and in need of a coat.
Show your gratefulness by paying it forward by adopting from an angel tree, volunteering to help someone in need or doing something special for someone else. Gratefulness spreads and once you really how blessed you already are, the less you drive yourself crazy figuring out how to be.