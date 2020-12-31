History books tout countless dates that shaped the future days ahead of them. So many of them were far before our times, but there are still plenty of years we will not and cannot forget. If you’re old enough, you’ll probably never forget where you were when Elvis died or when you turned on the TV Sept. 11, 2001.
If it’s only been a few months and I’m already sketchy about the first place I heard about coronavirus, there’s no getting that memory back nine years from now. For as many more years I’m alive, though, that c-word and the dominoes it made fall are going to be something hard to forget.
It doesn’t matter who you’ve talked to throughout the year, we’ve all been on the same wavelength for a while now. How each of us will remember 2020 two, 10, 27 years from now could vary from person to person though.
You may remember how accomplished you were by having enough toilet paper to get you through until April. You may remember how good it felt inside to thank a nurse, a grocery store worker or a first responder when you saw them in passing.
On the other side, you may remember having to miss a holiday tradition or mourning the loss of a loved one. You may remember how sick you were from COVID-19 or how sick of everything surrounding it made you feel.
Even though the year 2020 has been more monumental than COVID-19 alone, this pandemic has set the baseline for how we feel and more importantly how we respond to every single unexpected event that surfaced.
How many times have you thought in your head how somebody’s political views drove you crazy when you didn’t agree? Did you keep them bottled up inside or did you start a fight on Facebook or even face-to-face?
When you watched racial unrest unfold on the national TV news, did you start writing a message on poster board for a march or did you march right up to a stranger of a different race to start a caring conversation or a new friendship?
With the times when you watched your friends and neighbors get creative to make someone’s day better after COVID came into play, did you decide to join in the goodwill or did you just sit back and let them do their thing?
When they told you to mask up and keep your distance from others, did you go along with it? When they told you a vaccine was coming soon, did you get excited for a potential cure or nervous about what could potentially go wrong if you get it?
This year has given us plenty of challenges and just as many choices of how to react. We’ve had our knee jerk moments when it’s come to staggering daily totals of COVID cases in the state that either make us want to hide out from the public or panic buy with everybody else at the grocery store.
This year has given us the fear of the unknowns of what’s to come and the courage to take a step back to what was normal in 2019. It’s given us a new appreciation of everything we forgot about before years like 2019 came with more things to do than time had to allow.
Those home improvement projects and new cooking skills we actually had the extra time to do were really nice and will have a lasting impact for years to come. Even though 2020 has brought forth a pandemic, civil unrest, tough economic times, natural disasters and political division, how we’ve come to react to it has really helped to make us.
If ever there has been a figurative fork in the road, 2020 has been that.
Some of you may have shunned a long-time friend because of a political affiliation while some of you just tuned them out.
Of the countless situations completely out of your control throughout this year, are you proud of how you reacted or would you like just a few moments of 2020 back to for a redo?
New years are meant for new beginnings. Just because we get to flip a calendar page doesn’t mean we get an automatic restart but maybe it’s a good time to ponder anything we would’ve done differently that we could have from the get-go.