There was nothing historic about several Friday nights back in the spring of 2006, but there was the magic of discovery. What started with “Hey, do you want to go to the baseball game?” turned into a regular routine.
The target time to leave out was usually 6 and if we missed an inning or two, it was no big deal. The bigger deal then was just getting caught up in the atmosphere of Mississippi State baseball.
Those nights were ones I looked forward to throughout the whole week. We’d load up, drive down to Starkville, watch the game, get adventurous with the Mugshots menu and hang out at a tiki bar in the Cotton District until midnight or so. Life was good on those laid back Friday nights.
There are plenty of continual weekend experiences enjoyed throughout the years, and this was one of them churning out a little bit of magic for its time that spilled over into a couple of other seasons.
Before then, the only time I remembered going to a game was the 1989 alumni game, when two of the legends – Will Clark and Jeff Brantley – couldn’t be there due to playing for the Giants in the World Series.
I remember yelling for Rafael Palmeiro and being an autograph hound after the game like kids usually do. It was a little bit of magic for an 11-year-old baseball card junkie.
No matter how old you are or who you cheer for in this wide world of sports, there are personal magical moments you’ll always remember. Maybe it was an Egg Bowl at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Maybe it was seeing a Manning play in person. Maybe it’s seeing Nick Saban throw a fit.
I’ve still got the scene burned in my mind of the last putt when Old Waverly hosted the 1999 U.S. Women’s Open. I’ll never forget finally seeing Duke play a basketball game in person.
Being in the College Game Day crowd for 2011’s Alabama/LSU Game of the Century was unforgettable. Even though it wasn’t as glamorous, free nose bleed tickets for a New Orleans Pelicans game was still really cool.
I’m not a die hard sports fan, and so many of the stats and terminology are like being back in college algebra all over again. However, I do love games.
You can live for Saturdays in the South or you can just flip through for the SEC game of the week because nothing else is on TV. No matter your preference, there’s probably something magical in those moments.
Monroe County is smack dab in the heart of SEC country – a lot of seasons at least. You can drive to MSU, Ole Miss or Alabama in no time, and even making weeknight games in person won’t get you home too late to make it to school or work the next morning. Take advantage.
I’ll admit there’s no tailgating experience like the Grove, but the Junction sure has learned how to show out and the Quad is hard to catch without a city of tents. You don’t have to know anybody there to have a great time just walking through and witnessing the magic of a college football Saturday morning.
From a State fan’s standpoint, that ringing in your ear is perfectly fine after a few hours of cowbells. No other fanbase in the wide world of sports can attest to that.
Like art shows, whitewater adventures and symposiums, sports offers the magic of experiences, so take advantage of where we live.
Last week, Mississippi State University won its first team national championship ever. Ever.
The droves of maroon-clad fans had an experience no previous fanbase has ever experienced. I know there were dozens of you who screamed, “Maroooooon” or “Whiiiiiiite,” up in Omaha. I know there were dozens of you who would’ve made different pitcher choices at times had it been your call. I know there were dozens of you going on little sleep for a couple of nights.
Through the ups of homeruns and downs of rain delays, you Dawgs had your day and what you witnessed was a lot of magic you’ll never forget. Ever.
Who knows what the future holds? Who knows when the next 2014 college football season may come around when Mississippi Mayhem strikes again? Who knows when the next buzzer beater may crash a 100-plus-win winning streak?
All you know is you’ve got to pay attention and be there when you can. I’ve said it plenty of times that we live in a magical place and part of the beauty of it is a short drive to three college towns where even more of it happens.