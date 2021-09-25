Growing up, one thing was a given on Friday nights in the fall – there wasn’t just one football game being played at my school.
Whenever I got to go to a high school football game while in elementary school, the only game my friends and I cared about was the one we were playing underneath the bleachers, even though there were several others scattered around the football field.
Whenever we did line the fence or go up in the bleachers to catch some of the varsity game, those guys seemed like giants.
Some kids are raised differently in who they may grow up to be, and I remember being schooled by classmates on running plays as early as kindergarten because that was drilled in their heads at a young age.
Even though tossing around a football for a game of two-hand touch is a great way to burn off some childhood energy, it comes along with multiple layers of lifetime benefits. What those after school games create is teamwork, an understanding of the game for future conversations throughout life and most importantly an early lesson in dedication.
Even though I wanted to play Dixie Youth baseball and elementary school basketball, I could never get the signed permission slip I needed. When it came to games in the neighborhood I grew up in, though, it was perfectly fine for me to jump right in with any sport being played.
From a make-shift golf course to a few driveway basketball courts to skateboard ramps and mountain bike trails to who knows how many backyard/front yard baseball and football fields, there was sprawling space to burn off all the energy we had in our younger years.
None of those sports ever led to big scholarships or big names to arch our subdivision to sports fame, but the older kids seemed like giants with their slam dunks and their mid-air tricks on the backyard half pipes. I still think back to how good and how fast they were at their age, now feeling a little guilty those games eventually became non-existant as ways to spend an afternoon after we got our driver’s licenses.
The only way of getting really good at something is sticking with it, but there are still countless things we all let go throughout the years.
You don’t get to play in the SEC, the MLB or even at ICC by just letting baseball go for a while. Playing professional ball is the stuff of dreams for so many kids, and chasing dreams is what helps keep us fascinated and dedicated.
Some of those giants playing under the Friday night lights may go on to play college football or even in the pros, but there’s a much bigger chance they’re living out the last few dreams of sports glory of their lifetimes while in high school.
It’s the big plays and little technicalilties from those games that will stick with them throughout life though. Twenty five years later and I still hear the story about a friend being ejected from a basketball game at one of the Delta academies every couple of years when we all have a get together.
With the case of another friend who grew up to be a football coach, the conversation shifted from plays he and other classmates made in high school during our 10-year reunion conversations to district title runs his players have since made during several mini-reunions that followed.
No matter if it’s sports or careers, years and experience thrust us into different roles before we know it. One Friday morning, you’re a fifth-grader buying spirit ribbons on the school bus from the high school cheerleaders, and the next thing you know, you’ve got a son being recognized on the 50-yard line for senior night.
One Friday night, you’ve got a huge segment of your hometown in the stands cheering you on for the season opener and the next thing you know, you’re sitting in the bleachers during your 50-year class reunion wishing you could still be down there running the ball.
The little kids underneath the bleachers grow up pretty fast to be the hometown heroes making the plays and even faster in being the hometown supporters of the next group making divots with their cleats on that bermuda grass.
Dedication and dreams get them on the roster, but your support helps them be the stars on these small town Friday nights. Those small town Friday nights during football season lead to Saturday obsessions lasting all year long longing for those few weeks we can cheer on the teams we love and bleed their colors to see.
Even though those football games underneath the bleachers may sometimes get a little loud and distracting from what’s happening on the field, let those kids play them. They’ll be small town superstars and giants to the group of elementary kids before you know it.