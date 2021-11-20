Even if it’s usually just one batch, one of my many joys of October is mixing peanuts and candy corn together to make an inexpensive alternative to Payday candy bars.
From the first time I was introduced to that recipe hack, I was hooked and look forward every year to mixing it up for quick snacks. To make it work, you can’t have one ingredient without the other, and the candy corn makes for the sweet part.
For the first time I can remember, this Halloween season wasn’t as kind for candy corn.
If you Google “Mike Leach candy corn,” there are numerous articles that build on the Mississippi State football coach’s hatred for it. It all stems from a post-Vanderbilt game interview and late October press conference that followed a few days later.
FOX News wrote about it. Sports Illustrated wrote about it. Southern Living wrote about it.
Far away from SEC country, a restaurant review show in Boston I follow took its jabs at candy corn ahead of Halloween too, making one wonder why it’s such a hated candy all of a sudden.
Coke, Pepsi. Burger King, McDonald’s. Ford, Chevy. Mississippi State, Ole Miss. Alabama, Auburn. Everybody’s got picks for what they like and don’t care for as much. No matter what it is, not everybody thinks the exact same way.
To that matter, there are people who get so fighting mad sticking up for what they like and on the other side, there are instigators who just pile on their opinions, looking for fights.
The people at Brach’s must’ve been in a tizzy after hearing the negative press but at the same time, it turned even more attention to the company and its signature Halloween candy. While Hollywood types and big companies may live by the motto that no press is bad press, there’s always a people element at the heart of it.
It’s in most everyone’s nature to be okay with attention, and some people want it more than others. Some people would rather be private and keep their business to themselves while others love it when all eyes are on them.
Regardless of what people want, that’s not always what they get.
You’ve got some people doing the best they can with what they’ve got and no matter what, there are always critics. “Why haven’t they done this yet?” “Why did they do it that way?” “Why can’t they make that work?”
It’s in most everyone’s nature to be opinionated, but think it out before you voice it online or out loud.
I hear the receiving end of the criticism react from time to time and can pick up on the frustration, especially when they’re the only ones who know what all goes into their jobs and responsibilities.
You can earn a college degree and complete several hours of training and certifications for a career, but what somebody knows from watching a TV show or how they think something should work in their minds all of a sudden makes all the hard work and proven methods insignificant.
There are plenty of career fields I don’t know enough about to even think about applying. In turn, I know to leave it to the scientists, accountants, doctors, railroad workers, politicians, first responders, military, attorneys, educators, financial advisors, chefs, truck drivers, CEOs, coaches, athletes and so on and so on to do their best with every situation that comes their way.
Just like how you’ve got to have candy corn to make for mock Payday bites, you’ve got to have people who actually know what they’re doing to make something work. Without them, you’re just stuck because I’m sure you’re like me and have no clue the ins and outs of what they do, no matter how easy that movie or TV show makes it look.
People have their places and talents to make the world work, and the constant jabs take away some of their joy and motivation of clocking in for the day. No matter what side of the candy corn fight you’re on, don’t forget there’s a bigger picture when it comes to throwing out your opinions.
You may never personally need the help of somebody working on that candy conveyor belt line but at some point, I’m sure you’ll need the help of one of your neighbors that seems so easy to criticize when they’re not doing their job up to your specs.
Think about those opinions before you throw them out.