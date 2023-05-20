The days of the door-to-door salesman are bleak. Thanks to modern-day scam artists ruining the integrity set by encyclopedia and Tupperware sales of yesteryear, it really is hard to trust those strangers pulling up in your driveway.
Years ago, a neighborhood watch Facebook group was buzzing every time somebody driving a van tried to sell vacuum cleaners in Hamilton. Last summer, the sheriff shared a picture with a young man from out west selling educational material to prove he was legitimate.
On the other hand, you’ve got people such as Vito Richard Balice, who was arrested in 2021 as part of a driveway paving scam investigation throughout north Mississippi.
With so many people out there trying to make a quick dollar, it’s really hard to differentiate who you can trust and who is showing up just to dupe you out of your hard-earned money. People are slick these days.
Probably 17 years ago, I remember interviewing for a job selling life insurance door to door, and my better judgment kicked in before committing. That was before I realized how tough of a market it is to not only sell life insurance but to go door to door doing it.
I’m not really a smooth talker and don’t think I could hack legitimately selling a complete stranger something, much less something chalked up to a scam.
Since it’s a little walk to the next house, it’s not uncommon to have unfamiliar faces stopping by to ask for a ride to wherever, a cup of water, a little bit of gasoline to get them the rest of the way into town, any money I can give for some food or a little bit of air to pump up a bicycle tire.
I’ve heard a lot, making those with even the best of personalities a little hard to trust sometime. So was the case with a van that recently pulled up, with the driver honking the horn.
The demonstration he did with a miracle cleaner really was impressive. A couple of squirts cleaned his driver’s side headlight and took the brake dust right off one of his wheels.
Moving closer to my carport, that spray took the rust right off my towing ball and made a strip on my concrete floor look cleaner than it ever did with a little brushing. It was impressive but not to the tune of $100-plus for a gallon jug.
That salesman’s big personality was hard to shrug off, even though I really didn’t want to buy what he was selling and was trying to get a business card or town where he was from to at least vet him a little. Regardless, he got me at the end with a $20 bottle of concentrate.
In the back of my mind, every single horror story of scam artists was going through my head next to how that was either four movies at the Elkin or two haircuts I could’ve paid for with that $20.
Anyways, I can honestly say my headlights look so much better than they have in a long time. They don’t look like brand new, but the buildup that regular car wash won’t get off isn’t as murky as it was.
Sometimes your doubts get the best of you and you’re reminded there are honest people in the world just trying to make an honest living.
If this guy was 100 percent trustworthy or not, I have no idea. I know this bottle of what seems to be legitimate miracle cleaner is going to make for years’ worth of cleaner headlights, rims, bathtub edges and whatever else regular cleaners won’t touch.
I hate we live in a world where people are so hard to trust and I feel guilty stereotyping somebody selling something door to door. It's easier to walk away from a smooth talking street hustler in New Orleans than it is somebody cornering you in your own front yard.
I’m good with everything I’ve already got and don’t want to jinx myself by regularly being on somebody’s sales route. The next time somebody does stop by with a miracle product for sale, my goal is to at least have more of an open mind before politely passing on the deal.
Whether it’s doubt of an honest person’s integrity or putting trust towards a deceitful grifter, these times we’re living in are going to get us one way or another.
