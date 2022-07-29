There are more time capsules buried throughout Amory than in any other city I know. Here at the Monroe Journal, we’ve contributed magazines and newspapers to the one buried in commemoration of the city’s 150th anniversary, knowing we’ll probably never see it dug up and reopened for the 200th anniversary.
It’s hard to imagine where any of us will be or what we’ll be driving or listening to in 25 years, but the memories of riding on chrome saw blade rims and listening to the thump of ‘90s songs through 10-inch subwoofers 25 years ago will always be hard to forget.
That one Saturday night out of the year to dig out old CDs or cassettes is coming quick. Those few hours of unearthing teenage memories is almost here. Cruisin’ Amory is this weekend, so break out the fuzzy dice.
Since 2016’s first cruise, the number of shiny classic and current cars, trucks and Jeeps lining Main Street and Highway 278 has steadily grown from a splendid idea into an institution. Since 2016, the word has gotten out and friends are telling their friends, who tell their friends that there’s something happening in Amory they can’t find anywhere else.
To me, that something is a piece of years long gone. It may just be one day, but that day is a re-creation of how things used to be. There’s no Point A to rush to from a Point B, and we drive aimlessly through town for no real point other than to enjoy being out with friends and strangers – just like it used to be.
Most likely, my truck is going to be squeaky clean, which doesn’t happen like it used to happen. There’s going to be a case full of CDs that don’t get played as much as they used to be played.
Most importantly, there’s a feeling that doesn’t come along as much as it used to – knowing you can feel young again for that one night.
You don’t have to start a watergun war like it was Railroad Festival ‘95. You don’t have to see who has the fastest muscle car like it was the summer of ‘73 either. As sure as there are things better left in the past, there are plenty of new experiences to have while you relive the past this weekend.
I’m sure there will be grandparents reaching the point of taking their grandkids for their first ride through bumper-to-bumper traffic in town. I’m sure there will be grandkids to have reached that stage of being mortified that their grandparents are riding around blasting Bon Jovi with their own friends.
We’re only actually young once but we get to live with those moments for the rest of our lives. Relive some of those little moments and let the people think what they think because you’ll be smiling a nd laughing about it for years to come.
Make those horns that go ‘Ah-ooga’ honk. Make those cloud lights under squatted Z71s shine. Every generation has its thing, so let it all show out Saturday.
We may not like our music as loud as we once did and we may not like to stay out as late as we once did either. No matter how much we change, there’s always a little piece of the past that’s sometimes fun to have back, at least for a little while.
Even though it may be five, 10 or 30 years before it’s time to dig up another time capsule to see how people once lived, this weekend is your chance to revisit a little piece of how you used to live.
Even though the stretch of time between now and your youth may be yet another year longer, objects in the mirror are closer than they appear. This weekend, you’ve got a Saturday night to get a little bit back so rolling those windows down, turn that radio up and picture yourself rolling the night away.
