Pitting our limited resources against the unforeseen virulence of a global pandemic has brought a new topic of discussion to the table.
What is essential for survival and what is not? What jobs and businesses should be protected while others are furloughed and shuttered for the greater good? As I see it, the governing criterion is protecting public health through enforcing compliance with emergency directives.
Robust capitalism and a booming economy were offering seemingly limitless opportunities for pursuing the good life. Then, 2020 arrived with unseen enemies that began to challenge our ingenuity, patience and creative spirit. A brother-in-law of mine with a job deemed essential told me that he received a printed “passport” from his employer to present to law enforcement should his travel be questioned.
We’ve already become familiar with the threats of terrorism in both real life and cyberspace. Enhanced security measures now hobble us with maintaining multiple passwords, continually updating firewalls and so much more that’s over my head.
The other realm of terror continues to be biological viruses, for which antidotes and vaccines have been developed throughout the years to postpone death and delay disability brought on from disease and the inevitability of aging.
Now we battle a virus pandemic without a playbook or a vaccine to date. While some speculate that we, as a nation, have overreacted, I really can’t blame anyone for erring on the side of caution.
In the course of doing newspaper interviews, I’ve recently had the privilege of visiting with elder citizens to get a glimpse of how things were back before my time. They had what was termed epidemics in their day as opposed to the pandemic that we’re battling at the present.
They told me of the day when ingenuity and improvisation were standard practices for lack of opportunity or money to enjoy conveniences and modern technology that are available on demand these days. These elders who are well into their 90s taught me the value of running our race well, with peace in our hearts and eyes on our goals.
“When you’ve been around for as long as I have, you’re proud of everything,” one lady told me.
We need to be thankful for the gift every day brings and resign ourselves to the fact that we can’t figure everything out that we would like to.
The patriarch Moses wrote long ago that “The secret things belong to the Lord our God, but the things revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may follow all the words of this law.”
Some things are just not for us to know. Some, by divine fiat, are. The words of an old German barber I patronized while in college back in the 70s still ring in my ear.
“Ya, ve get too soon oldt and too late schmart,” he told me.
Among my hobbies is collecting memorabilia that is sentimental for me and hopefully has future resale value if I find that I need to get rid of all this stuff some day. The hardest thing for me to decide is when do I have enough? Really, hardly any of my accumulations could be deemed essential for me to live. My wife and I are coming to grips with this as empty nesters, looking toward transitioning to life on a smaller scale after retirement.
We’re already getting lessons in scaling down as we care for a housebound mother whose life has pretty much become reduced to bed, bath and not much beyond.
I came across a list of 10 suggested essential items to have at home when we return from a day of work at our essential jobs. First of all, it’s good to have an emergency light source. Add to that, some towels, a small tool set, some bedding, a small cleaning kit, an extra set of keys, some art and a comfortable place to sit. The final suggested item to round out the list is having one thing that we really love.
I’m blessed with more than one of each.
Schedules adjusted by present circumstances have provided some of us with something else that we have so long taken for granted but yet is still available in limited quantity in the long run – time.
The psalmist wrote, “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.”
A pastor’s blog I read recently opined that the Rolling Stones were mistaken when they sang that “Time is on my Side.”
“The truth is that time is neutral,” the pastor wrote. “It is what we do with our time that determines whether it works for us or against us.”
I’m both condemned and inspired as I observe the true essentials of life that crisis is bringing out in people about which I write stories for this newspaper. Apathy and self-absorption are being replaced by harnessing creativity and ingenuity for public service to sustain the untiring efforts of front-line workers and the innocent victims they help. Many of these efforts are expended without asking for anything in return.
Little by little I’m learning what is really essential in life. Now I have to figure out what to do with all of my stuff.