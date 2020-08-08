Many drivers and pedestrians pay little or no attention at railroad crossings they drive across day after day. They don’t realize that freight trains do not run on set schedules and can be anywhere at any time going in any direction. And now is a time to be even more cautious since the speed of trains on the main track through Amory will soon reach speeds up to 60 mph.
Since 2010, approximately 20,000 Americans have been killed or seriously injured because they were involved in unsafe behavior at railroad crossings, or were illegally walking, playing or taking photos on train tracks. As you can imagine, these incidents have devastating consequences for families, communities and train crew members – and virtually all of them are preventable.
Operation Lifesaver educates people who are at risk for these incidents. Mississippi Operation Lifesaver’s trained volunteers provide free safety presentations to professional drivers, K-12 students, first responders and many others in communities throughout the U.S., including right here in Amory.
You can protect yourself and your loved ones by following these rail safety tips:
1.) Look and listen for trains as you approach any railroad crossing – obey all signs, warning lights and gates.
2.) Trains are quieter and faster than you think – never try to beat a train.
3.) Because of their size and weight, it can take a mile or more to stop a train.
4.) Always expect a train on any track, in any direction; avoid distractions when you approach a crossing.
5.) Rail property is private property. Walking on the tracks is illegal and dangerous.