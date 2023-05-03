It’s a little delayed in the state assessment schedule to say this but good luck. The universal message for the remainder of testing season, and any given school day, is one of support.
Even though it seems like ages ago, I remember how tough a typical school day could be. I was horrible at math, really shy most of the time and was more of a fan of watching TV over studying while at home, making testing tough.
College was no different in those regards, but I still made it through it all.
The generations before made it through and went on to retire from successful careers with their school-age memories of taking phonics and home economics classes and not starting school years until after Labor Day.
For my age group, outside of pop quizzes, unit tests, midterms and finals, we had achievement tests in third grade and again our junior year, along with the ASVAB to give us an indicator for skill sets. That was the extent of our annual tests.
For the students today, you’ll be able to tell tales to younger generations of benchmark assessments, screeners, third-grade gates and subject area state tests one day.
Testing evolves as quickly as classes and careers do.
I know there’s a lot of stress this time of year and the time to prep leading up to this, but you’ve got this.
To some level, your parents, grandparents and great-grandparents had some sort of test cycles of their own. They didn’t break us and may have helped make us become who we grew up to be.
Sure, there’s a lot riding on letter grades, but they don’t always define you and your skills. Outside of school, there are years ahead of being tested.
Stacked work emails clogging up your inbox are tests of your sanity. More manual labor tasks waiting on you are tests of your strength. Accomplishing all the outside chores to do ahead of a week’s worth of rain is a test of your speed. Unpleasant personalities are tests of your patience. They’re all normal parts of life.
The stress doesn’t end with state assessment season, graduation, early life decisions and anything else your future holds.
In those moments, it’s not easy to think about keeping a level head. After they’re over, though, it’s easy to recognize how we handled them in order to overcome them.
Life is all about meeting benchmarks and being tested in one way or another. We set our own personal goals to achieve happiness. Happiness may be an A or it may be a day doing nothing, but think about the mark you’ll make being an achiever.
I didn’t strive to make the grades in school and came in midway in my graduating class’ rankings. If I could do it over again with what I know now, there would’ve been more time studying then and maybe less time feeling overwhelmed at times now.
Every challenge and test helps make the next one a little more bearable. Whether you’re thinking about law school or a long break from school after graduation, there are going to be challenges and tests yet to come. Embrace those moments and assessments testing you now so they’ll be easier to overcome.
To the students, teachers and parents, there have been some trying weeks, with more days ahead. I hope you’ve started them with a pep rally attitude and ended them feeling like a winner.
State assessment time doesn’t come easy, but it makes next school year easier. No matter how beat down you may feel not comprehending a problem or not getting the point across to make someone else comprehend, it will be okay.
Frustrations are tests of patience, but they’ll pass too.
If you’ve got your doubts, remember you’ve got this. If you’ve got your lesson plans down pat, remember you’ve got this.
We’ll find out in the fall how our local schools fared for the school year and I’m confident they won’t disappoint. No matter if it’s test time or the first day of school creeping up before you know it, keep doing your best and always remember that you’ve got this.
