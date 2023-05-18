Before having the freedoms that come with a driver’s license and earning your own money from an after school job, I know the past 12 years have seemed to slowly creep by at times. From last chances to raise your ACT score, writing scholarship essays and enjoying a semester’s worth of senior parties, I hope 12th grade has taught you otherwise.
Life really does move by quickly the older you get, and it’s only going to go by faster.
In my first year of working for the Monroe Journal, I was assigned to take a photo for the front page that represented Christmas. The outcome was a picture of a 4-year-old relative opening presents in my living room. This year, she graduates from high school.
December 2009 seems like both forever ago and just like yesterday at the same time, even though so much has changed. Fourteen years can bring about so many changes just like that.
When you’re 18, it may seem like forever ago since you were either enrolling in an early learning program or enjoying the carefree times before kindergarten began, but 14 years can bring about so many changes just like that.
In just your high school and middle school years, think about how much wisdom and life experience you’ve gained. By the time you’re 32 years old 14 years from now, think about how much more the world is going to teach you.
In 2037, there will have been a 10-year class reunion, and plans for a 15-year reunion may be in the works. No matter how many college degrees, children, jobs, personal losses, life changing experiences and personal victories you will have to your name in the next 14 years, today is going to seem like it just happened.
For me, the year I graduated from high school doesn’t seem like that long ago, even though it’s close enough to start planning for a 30-year class reunion.
For you, the tedious research projects and math lessons that were so hard to comprehend just happened, even though they may seem like forever ago on graduation day.
Unfortunately, there is plenty of adulting soon coming your way that makes some days unbearable. No matter how loud you want to scream at an insurance payment or a dream job rejection, there are happy thoughts of a field party after a football game or a middle school crush that help ease your mind. As much as the unpleasant parts of life stack up, the prom nights in a party bus or class pizza parties will always be a quick thought away.
Elementary school field trips and dress up days may seem like forever ago to you, but I bet you can smile thinking back to Dr. Seuss weeks and playing life-size Operation at HealthWorks! in Tupelo.
Even though 2009 was a ways after high school for me, it was a phenomenal year that came with its restarts, romances and roadtrips. It doesn’t matter how many years quickly fly by in your adult life, there are moments you can always think back to and relive with peace of mind.
Your years spent in school made for those moments.
If you’re elated to be running from high school homework or running towards a highly prestigious college major, I wish you all the luck in your adult life. It’s going to get tough at times, but it’s going to come with plenty more moments, days, years and experiences that will keep you going for another 14 years and counting.
Celebrate graduation because it’s a milestone and celebrate the coming of age moments that are soon to come. Even after a decade or two, they’ll seem like just yesterday before you know it and in the tougher moments of life, you’ll need them.
To the class of 2023, go make your mark on the world but never hesitate to think back with a smile on the past 12 years that forever made a mark on you.
