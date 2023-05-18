Before having the freedoms that come with a driver’s license and earning your own money from an after school job, I know the past 12 years have seemed to slowly creep by at times. From last chances to raise your ACT score, writing scholarship essays and enjoying a semester’s worth of senior parties, I hope 12th grade has taught you otherwise.

RAY VAN DUSEN is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. He can be reached at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com

