I was typing up Pastor Jim Rutledge’s column entitled, “Old Friends,” that opened the panorama of my life back up for me.
“You cannot make old friends,” he wrote. ”Forever-friends must be written, called, cherished and nurtured.”
I grew up in a family that followed a regular pattern of activities throughout the year with very few variations. A highlight for me was the annual visit to my paternal family in Illinois every June after school dismissed for the summer.
We lodged in primitive fashion with my grandfather, who lived in the family brick mansion built not long after the Civil War that was updated with electricity but didn’t have running water. The house was not connected to the power line, however.
It’s not that Grandpa couldn’t afford it, but he thought they charged too much for electricity and he really didn’t need modern conveniences that badly anyway for just himself and his two dogs. He had a generator motor out in the garage that could be fired up if needed. Besides, the telephone cost him enough.
It seemed like things never changed from one year to the next. I could find the little souvenirs undisturbed in secret places when we returned every year that I had stashed away around the house the previous summer. The familiar folks with whom we visited didn’t seem to change either.
I was fascinated by their recollections of what they called “the old days.”
In this age of politically correct labels, I read one blogger’s post that suggested a more modern name for old folks would be “ultra-experienced adults.”
From an early age I was taught to respect elders.
“Too often we confuse politeness for respect,” the blogger went on to write. “Politeness might include offering a hand to senior adults when they struggle with steps or making awkward small talk with aging relatives at family gatherings. Respect, however, would include realizing that their years of challenges and experiences are a rich resource for the next generation if we will choose to assimilate it and apply the lessons they learned to our lives.”
Once I reached college age, it seemed that the clock sped up somehow. The old friends and family members of childhood days were leaving us one by one, although one aunt of mine persevered in full command of her faculties to age 100 before passing away last Easter.
Another blogger wrote that there is nothing unusual about the human desire to go on living. Our Christian faith affirms that death is not a natural part of life in the strictest sense. One theologian said that, “It’s not the way it’s supposed to be.” Mortality is the consequence of “the fall,” as the original sin is often termed.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is among a group of billionaires reported to be looking for the secret to immortality though the laboratory he funds that is pursuing breakthroughs in biological reprogramming technology. These efforts attempt to revert cells to an embryonic state, which, if successful, could unlock the potential to rejuvenate organs and perhaps entire bodies.
Mankind’s seemingly desperate race for immortality reflects the desire of some to achieve complete control over the cosmos without having to acknowledge any higher authority. Who wouldn’t like to have life on their own terms?
Sooner or later, reality convinces us that we just can’t have it that way.
Rutledge wrote that we do indeed have a limited number of days.
“The clock is ticking, and the calendar is turning,” he wrote. “The longer you are on Earth, the faster time flies by. Every day you look back is a day you will never recover.”
I haven’t been back to my old stomping ground in Minnesota for three years. I just booked airfare to return there to visit my only remaining uncle for Christmas. He’s a childless widower in his 90s now and recently wound up in a nursing home for therapy when he became too weak to walk without falling.
My brother and sister look after him in their spare time. I’m hoping the pandemic restrictions will have eased up by that time to permit us a face-to-face visit, if not a trip to his favorite restaurant that we always enjoyed during previous visits.
As we enjoy the privilege of being together again with friends and family during the holidays, I’m taking Rutledge’s advice to heart.
“Take great care that old friendships are not ruined over politics or religion or prejudice or anything else,” he wrote. “When an old friend goes, you want to be able to know that your friendship lasted all the way.”