Nothing says the holidays like a poinsettia. This year, try some new ways to display this festive plant.

Newsletters

MELINDA MYERS has written more than 20 gardening books, including “Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition” and “Small Space Gardening.” She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD and instant video series and the nationally-syndicated “Melinda’s Garden Moment" TV and radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and was commissioned by Corona Tools for her expertise to write this article. Myers’ website is www.MelindaMyers.com.

Tags

Recommended for you