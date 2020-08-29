Life is full of natural milestones that mark different stages of life. Milestone stems from a word that refers to a stone that functions as a milepost, something that marks progress on a journey.
“Life truly is a journey,” said life coach Mike Bundrant. “The experiences we have as we travel through our days are what give our lives richness, meaning and purpose.”
Texas pastor Keith Pate wrote that some milestones remind you of the why behind life; they lift our eyes from the challenges (or discouragement of the moment) and help us get a glimpse of the journey as a whole. They can inspire us to take that next step when the path forward is full of unknowns.
I have recently gotten acquainted with a new pastor in Amory who has been appointed to serve St. James United Methodist Church. Rev. Dewayne Robinson was barely able to get moved in when the church was closed down again due to the pandemic. He then had two funerals to conduct. Not long after the funerals, he officiated at his first wedding.
“I was thinking my calling was to lay people to rest,” Robinson said after the two funerals. “Funerals are mile posts for us who survive to assess where we are, as well as remembering the impact on our lives of those who have been called home to Heaven.”
Robinson recalled a notable happening at the graveside service for William Owens, where a young man rose to offer an unscheduled testimonial.
“That man took time for me,” he said, pointing to the casket. “He taught me how to tie my neck tie and told me to keep my pants up.”
The wedding was also conducted outside, with a limited audience properly distanced from one another. Per Robinson, the ceremony was full of glitches, but the joy of launching a couple into married life more than made up for them.
Weddings, funerals and baptisms are among the sacraments performed at any Christian church, and they mark milestones in the lives of people. Given our fast-paced lifestyle these days, we don’t often manage to get together with family and friends who have moved away. The milestones observed bring us back together for a few hours to look back to reminisce as well as look forward and prepare as best we can for the unknowns ahead.
The ancient Hebrews were instructed by God to build a monument of stones to commemorate the historical milestone when they arrived back in their homeland after more than 400 years of exile in Egypt.
They were told to keep the truth of the commands etched on those plastered stones – meaning to guard closely something of value. The language of the text infers that when we truly value that truth, it will penetrate both mind and heart. It will influence the way we think and perceive as well as guide us in placing values and making choices.
“Embracing established truth at a level that it becomes who you are will provide the strength or basis to overcome the challenges that inevitably arise in life,” Pate said. “You can either be prepared spiritually to conquer those moments or be conquered by them.”
Per Bundrant, we are all familiar with society’s conventional markers of success and accomplishment in life, such as reaching legal voting age, getting a driver’s license, getting married and so forth.
The challenge of this time is that so many markers have been altered or redefined.
“Society has changed,” Bundrant said, “so how do we measure our success and progress without those markers that were once so standard?”
Not all milestones are moments that we may enjoy remembering. But, like funerals, they come around. Disappointment, heartbreak and loss are all painful to experience.
“But as with every life experience, there are gifts to be had in a broken heart,” Bundrant said. “You can realize that you can and will overcome difficulties, and that time truly does heal all wounds.”
Perhaps the greatest milestone we can achieve is finding fulfillment in giving back or doing something besides just pleasing ourselves.
“When we are younger, by design we are focused on ourselves – on our own happiness, gains and security,” Bundrant said. “But as we mature, we begin to see the world through others’ eyes. We develop compassion. When we realize that we are doing something entirely for the benefit of another, we become truly selfless and loving.”
Volunteering, giving of our time, attention or energy to another, helping make someone else’s dreams come true or even saving someone’s life are all examples of how we may express this more advanced type of love and compassion. In acting selflessly, we reap the immediate rewards of good feelings, and an increase in our own happiness.
The overarching and profound life lesson for this important life milestone is a realization that we are all connected to one another and that we are not alone after all.