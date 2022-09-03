A song called “Time Passages” by Al Stewart was on the radio a good bit back in my college days in the late 1970s and early ‘80s.
An excerpt from the lyrics says “…I'm not the kind to live in the past; the years run too short and the days too fast…”
I got a reality check about the passage of time on my bus route as the new year started. A mother brought her daughter to the bus stop and asked me a question.
“Do you remember me? I gave you a lot of trouble,” she said.
Now her daughter rides on the same bus with the same driver.
I once read a quote attributed to Mark Van Doren, of whom I’ve never heard.
“Memory performs the impossible for man,” he said. “It holds together past and present, giving continuity and dignity to human life. This is the companion, this is the tutor, the poet, the library, with which we travel.”
As a matter of professional protocol, a bus driver needs to concentrate on doing the job at hand and not try to connect that much with the riders served. I’m transporting lower elementary kids again after years of driving older students. Those little ones can hang all over you. The group that rides together day after day becomes an extended family of sorts as time passes.
Life is really short, and it’s never quite the same when you try to recapture the memories. More than ever, with the advent of personal digital devices, it seems that most people are into their own thing and whatever is important to them.
There’s no harm in enjoying recollections, even if everything was not entirely realized on the way.
The past doesn't really ever go anywhere, but yet remains part of the present. The riders I encounter occasionally when we’re not on the bus seem friendlier when we’re away from the atmosphere of structure. There’s less pressure to perform or maintain posture.
The perspective learned from the passing of time drives me toward recovering connection with my soul, that part of us that already is whole, complete and happy when we think about returning to the innocence of childhood and coming Home (to God, or our True Nature as they say in Zen).
One of the writers of the Psalms looked at the wide perspective of our time when viewed by God who gives life and takes life by His sovereign will and purpose.
“For you, a thousand years are as a passing day, as brief as a few night hours.” Psalm 90:4 NLT
In the long run, we must confess that we are dying creatures and all our comforts in the world are dying comforts. When God, by sickness, or other afflictions, turns men to desperation, it is a reminder that the time passages that shape our lives are not an end in themselves but rather a course of events to lead to the intersection of life and faith in the goodness and grace of God.
Another rendition of a passage from the Psalms reads, “Lord, help me to realize how brief my time on Earth will be. Help me to know that I am here for but a moment more.” (Psalm 39:4 TLB)
As I look toward the transition to retirement, I’m reminded of another quote I ran across from an unknown source that says what’s important is not the years in your life but the life in your years.
