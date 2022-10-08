I was perusing book titles at the library one day while waiting on my wife to finish up some tasks in her office there so we could go to lunch. As I mentioned previously, the general pace of things doesn’t permit me to devour books like others I know who read at least a book a week. How they do it, I’m not sure.
I ran across some more liner notes that spoke to me, and I am sharing them with you for whatever benefit they may offer.
Life is made up of moments, and too often I don’t pay enough attention to them as they pass by. Moments can be like news headlines - it seems like only the bad ones grab our attention for more than a second or two.
I’m already savoring the moments when the young riders get off the bus I drive and take the time to wave goodbye. It’s been several years since I transported the kindergarten through second-grade age group. Now that we’re farther along in getting acquainted, they enjoy an opportunity for a high-five getting on and waving or gesturing affectionately when they get off. Older students are often too absorbed in themselves to engage in greetings.
The liner notes I read at the library said that we all have 24 hours in a day. We all have a measure of time in which to live out what we truly believe.
“One of the things we can discover in the time we have is something that is eternal,” Thornton Wilder said. “Human beings seem to feel it in their bones. We know that something is eternal…and it ain’t houses and it ain’t lands and it ain’t even stars. We know that something is eternal.”
There’s something about the sparkle in a child’s eyes and the smile on their faces that assures me of something eternal that remains after all the stresses and frustrations of adolescence and adulthood run their course.
When I see the energy and innocence of youth, I’m reminded of my aunt who passed away last year at nearly 101 years of age. She possessed a measure of youth and vitality throughout her years, even though she lost a son to leukemia 50 years ago. The attending hospice nurse was moved to tears, saying it was the most peaceful passing that she had ever witnessed. I have a message from my late aunt on my phone that I hope I’ll never lose.
“I’ll be moving on to my heavenly quarters any day now,” she said. “I’ll see you there.”
About two weeks later, she was there.
The point of life is to discover more of what is eternal and not be afraid to give ourselves away for those things that last forever. At the end of the day, all the secondary issues that compete for our attention will have run their course and fade away.
