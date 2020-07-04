About this time six months from now, you probably will not care about most of whatever’s taking up your day today. If you do have to work that day, your heart won’t be 100 percent into it.
If you’ll be planning on traveling, it probably won’t be to the beach to lay out and get a tan as much as it will be coming home from seeing family or from ringing in a new promise somewhere else.
Six months from now, it’ll be New Year’s Day, which is pretty hard to believe since the beginning of 2020 didn’t seem like it was really that long ago. Halfway in, I’m sure you’ve heard (or even been) someone who can’t wait for it to end.
When you unwillingly have to skip a season and miss out on college baseball, an in-person Easter service and prepping for state assessments, it sort of throws off your balance.
With the lack of dining in at restaurants and retail therapy, we found a few ways to fill the void throughout the spring. For me, it was slowing down for a little while and focusing on some backburner projects.
In reference to my church’s Christmas Eve service, I’ve heard my priest say that solemn hour is a reflection of the slower pace of Christmas.
The shopping is done, the holiday parties have been had, and the presents are all wrapped. Whether it be the fanfare around it or the true meaning of the season, Christmastime is most people’s happiest time of the year. It’s so good, it even has its own sub-holiday.
For the super enthusiasts, I think we can all use a little bit of Christmas in July right now.
In the pandemic’s early stages, there were some towns where people put their Christmas decorations back out to help boost spirits in their neighborhoods. The sense of neighborhood means you’re there for one another, and I’m sure there were plenty of strangers driving through, finding their reasons to smile seeing sights of the Nativity and reindeer in the spring.
This month’s just getting started, and we’ve got American patriotism on our minds. As much as cookouts, time off and fireworks make us smile, I’d love to see the positive vibes continue after the Fourth of July. It doesn’t take exchanging presents and tacky sweaters to make us feel good; all it takes is a sense of being there for one another.
We donate to fill shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child and are more apt to be nicer closer to the holidays. Santa Claus is still watching the rest of the year, so let’s be nice to each other. The sense of loving thy neighbor and giving back fills your heart, which offers both a chance to give and receive joy.
If you feel inspired enough to go ahead and put the Christmas tree back out this month, go for it. If “Jingle Bell Rock” is stuck in your head, sing it out loud. I guarantee watching “Elf” or “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” in the next couple of weeks will make your mental state better.
Super enthusiast or not, don’t fight your Christmas in July spirit.
A few years ago, 662 rocks was a craze that started locally in Amory and made its way throughout the county. People painted scenes and saying on rocks and hid them throughout the county, sparking excuses for families and friends to get together to hunt them and add to their collection. It was a simple way of bringing people together for fun and smiles.
Living out the spirit of Christmas in July isn’t a hard thing to do and as effective as 662 rocks was about this time in 2017, a little creativity can be now.
I challenge you to talk to a complete stranger like you would at Christmastime, randomly gift a friend who needs a pick-me-up or give a little time and energy to make a difference in somebody’s life.
We all need a little extra pick-me-up right now, and I think the timing of Christmas in July is coming at an opportune time. Show up, show out and show Monroe County what kind of spirit you’ve got because you already know Santa is watching you.