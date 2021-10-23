Unfortunately, there have been two different instances when I’ve wondered what a visitor would ask and say about signs on display throughout parts of Monroe County. “What’s the story behind these M17 signs everywhere?” “Who’s the police officer on all these signs in Aberdeen?”
I’ll never know if the people driving through just keep wondering, do a Google search or ever stop to get their answers that, “That sign is in memory of Dylan Pickle, a deputy who lost his life while working a checkpoint” or “That’s Henry Randle, the police chief who lost his fight to cancer.”
Driving through northwest Alabama a couple of Saturdays ago, I was the visitor and noticed the flags at half staff and saw porch lights lit up in blue.
I’d seen online earlier in the week there was a Sheffield police officer killed in the line of duty, but I hadn’t read into the story. Seeing all of the support from south of Tuscumbia north to Killen and St. Florian, though, made me want to know more.
Like any other officer with any other day going into work, the late Sgt. Nick Risner didn’t know he’d get a call that would lead to a shootout claiming his life.
According to media reports, the suspect in the case had an argument with a friend who he was a caretaker for, which led to him allegedly killing him, dumping the body from the truck and leading law enforcement in a pursuit that ended in the shootout in front of Muscle Shoals’ Walmart, which also injured a second officer.
On top of that, the man charged with 10 felonies in this case was convicted for killing his own father years ago, and the district attorney is now pushing for the death sentence.
There can sometimes be a lot of layers to a call officers don’t know about when they respond. There can sometimes be a lot of layers to a story that aren’t always told either.
With every tragedy, however, there are layers of support that come to follow. In reading more about Sgt. Nick Risner, the headlines suggested some schools dismissed early a couple of Fridays ago for his funeral and thousands of people attended to show their support. Benefit softball and baseball tournaments and a benefit concert by country band Shenandoah were quickly planned to raise money for the family left behind after he was killed in the line of duty.
These are the kinds of things we do in times of tragedy – show support.
We’ve seen Aberdeen and Amory’s Main Streets accentuated with American flags for the funeral processions for not only Dylan Pickle and Henry Randle but also Sgt. Kyle Thomas, who lost his life during a National Guard training mission in California a few years ago.
In these small towns, some of us knew them and some of us didn’t. I find it hard to believe, though, in a 30-something-mile stretch of highways and backroads, all those people burning blue lightbulbs in tribute to Sgt. Nick Risner personally knew him.
When it comes to those who serve in several professions such as first responders, military, medical staff and linemen, we don’t know them but we know them. We may not know them on a first name basis or on a personal level but we know what they stand for – serving others.
We can think we know what it’s like to work a long day in their tactical boots or On Clouds but we have no clue. It’s easy to believe what we believe but until we have a clear understanding, we really don’t know.
A couple of months ago, I got to tag along with members of the Monroe County SWAT team for a training exercise and was able to play the role of an officer during a routine traffic stop for a domestic call.
It didn’t take a full minute of an upset male driver getting out of the car to distract me long enough for the female passenger to come around and shoot me with a simulation round dead in the chest. Game over.
If I could do it again, I think I know how I would’ve handled the situation differently to try staying alive longer but at the same time, I realize there could be a dozen more ways for me to go wrong and be a victim to violence again and again and again.
Even though I spent a couple of hours seeing the surface of what goes into the dangers of executing a warrant or making a traffic stop, I still have no clue what it’s like to really be faced with the perils that go into either in real life.
There are lots of layers a police officer, a firefighter or infantry soldier has no clue about when answering that domestic call, running into that blazing building or executing that mission. All they can do is use their training and instinct to do their jobs...their very dangerous and unpredictable jobs.
A visitor may have driven through Aberdeen and wondered why there have been a few scarecrows dressed like nurses alongside Main Street. “Aberdeen Main Street hosts a Scarecrow Trail every October. This year’s spotlighted hometown heroes, and some of the businesses paid tribute to nurses.”
There may not be names we’ll always memorialize or tragic stories associated with them to drive home that significance any further, but those scrubs and face masks represent somebody we know.
Heroes are heroes, whether they’re unsung or applauded. They don’t have to wear medals or badges. They don’t have to win championships or be famous.
It sometimes takes some inconvenient situations like an ice storm or a tornado to make us realize who our heroes are. We don’t know every single sworn officer on a department roster, every guy up wearing a hard hat in a bucket or every single nurse on call but we know what they stand for, what they represent and what they do – serve.
Of all my times of driving through northwest Alabama, I never knew of Sgt. Nick Risner but after that Saturday of seeing the tributes in his honor, it made me realize I know him. I’ve seen his service here in Monroe County and I’ve seen the tragedy that follows when his life is cut short too soon.
Even though we’ve mourned our hometown heroes more than we should in our own hometowns, we’re blessed we haven’t had to more often. Until you know everything that could go wrong during a call, you have no idea.