I can’t say that I grew up poor, but we learned the values of thrift and repurposing early on. I remember buying a bottle of Nehi for a nickel and returning the empty bottle to the rack on the side of the vending machine to be cleaned and recycled.
We live in a society today when service items are limited to a single use and then added to the mountains of waste to be shoved into landfills.
I was reminded about this topic again in a conversation that a fellow church member and I recently had with Brother Bill, who is a retired church planter and builder who is busier than ever these days.
Brother Bill shared the back story with us about a patio project behind his house up on Cotton Gin Hill west of Amory.
He met his wife when they were both students at a small Bible college in Tupelo, which later vacated its campus and moved to a larger venue in Jackson in the 1970s. The original buildings in Tupelo remained empty for some years until Brother Bill had an opportunity with some partners to repurpose the campus into an apartment village. He and his wife eventually occupied the first finished apartment for a while which had originally been a game room where the couple first met.
Among the discarded materials were more than 2,000 brick pavers that languished during that time in piles among the weeds.
The cleaning that would be required to reuse the pavers apparently could not be justified by any masonry contractors who inspected them.
Brother Bill’s grandfather, himself a retired contractor in his 80s, saw sentimental value in the piles of pavers in addition to material utility. He returned with a chair and tools to spend day after day with hammer and chisel carefully cleaning the mortar and mud from every paver. The old craftsman suggested to his grandson that the pavers sure would make a pretty patio. Brother Bill acquired the inventory and laid out the patio of his grandfather’s dreams with the same care and diligence that was exercised to clean them for reuse.
According to Brother Bill, the pavers do more than constitute a beautiful patio. They tell stories in their repurposed state from years gone by that have meaning to the people who benefited from them in their original places.
As an artisan, I enjoy the challenge of creating pieces of artwork from found objects. I have replicas of old advertising signs throughout my shop that I created from sheets of metal that my son found for me at his first summer job working with a custodian at Becker school more than 30 years ago.
Maybe after I retire, I’ll find the time to paint the last panel that is still blank when I settle on the right item. Even though we lost my grandfather’s collection of old Farm Journals that I was using for reference when our house burned last year, I still have other items from the old home place in Illinois that did survive.
Between the surviving artifacts and the infinite archives available online these days, I’ll find something that will remind me of childhood summer days spent there, just as the pavers remind Brother Bill of his heritage from his college days. We all manage to make time to do what is most meaningful to us.
My wife says that I’ll never be retired in the traditional sense of the word, at least as long as she’s around, which is probably best.