I don’t know about you but I knew how to pick my pear tree limbs wisely when I was growing up. I can’t exactly remember how bad whatever I was doing had to be to lead to my grandma making me go pick my own switch out of the tree. I do know it made the punishment worse.
Maybe it was back talking that made me deserve the switch. There’s no doubt about it that it was an early lesson in aerodynamics.
The thinner the limb, the more velocity and the bigger the sting it left. I don’t know how many Me-Maws still discipline like that, but that kind of punishment left its mark.
Something else that left its mark from way back then was the way a lot of the grandpas and grandmas talked.
Growing up, we lived in town but the weekends to go stay with grandma in the country were what I lived for back then. It didn’t matter that there were only three TV channels we could pick up on a good day. What mattered was a wide-open yard, getting spoiled with milkshakes and potato chips and just being out in the country versus being stuck inside a downtown apartment in my younger years.
Even though there were only two or three miles between home and grandma’s, the country was like a different world, especially with the way everybody talked. In town, lunch was lunch but in the country, lunch was called dinner.
Squash was squarsh. Okra was okry. If somebody asked you to do something, they asked you to kindly do it and in the rare event Missouri was mentioned, they called it Missoura.
I know there are dozens of other ways words were different back then, but I’ve caught myself with other people in my age range who spent plenty of their own weekends with grandparents in the country who occasionally let some of those words slip out too.
It must have skipped a generation since I can never remember any of those words being said without sarcasm and a smile from our parents’ age group. Now, though, it’s something some people in my age group laughed about at first but have come to embrace.
Growing up, all those country words didn’t make me cringe, but they didn’t dare come out of my mouth. I even remember correcting a teacher in elementary school by saying “borrow” to her “borrey” (or however you spell it).
Nowadays, though, I’ve learned just to let those words loose.
A neighbor out in the country used to describe his afternoons of piddlin’, saying he didn’t feel good until he got a little dirty outside.
As much as I once would’ve fought that idea, piddlin’ is now what I strive for out of Saturdays and vacation time with no plans. It’s to the point that the end of Labor Day weekend made me daydream of the next time I could be free to poke around out in the yard cleaning up this and working on that.
Even though most of those older people who taught us a vocabulary we’d rarely hear back in town passed away a long time ago, it still seems like just yesterday we were listening to and laughing at all those country words they said.
It seems like just yesterday we were young, but just knowing my same age group is old enough to be Paw-Paws and Me-Maws ourselves is a little scary. Time passes by really fast, especially when you let it get complicated.
As far as all of these southern colloquialisms, it’s not a matter of what generation is smarter – it’s a matter of what generation is simpler, and I mean that in a good way.
Even though I still can’t tell you exactly how far away yonder ways is, I can say if okry’s on the menu, I’m ordering it. Even though my tomaters did better this year than the last, I’ve finally figured out how many plants are too many.
The people around you throughout life have plenty to teach you, but there’s plenty more you’ve got to figure out for yourself. Sometimes you’ve got to figure out it’s time to slow down and live a little like those older generations did.
Outsiders may think it’s hilarious we’re fixin’ to something and us locals may still think it’s hilarious to call it Hawai-yah, but a good sense of humor is important to keep. Humor is one of those simple things in life that keep us living longer, or at least with less stress.
Some of the stuff we did growing up was too funny for our grandparents to pop us with a flyswatter about, but society has made things too complicated for any of it to be allowed anymore.
The older I’ve gotten, the more I realize I love piddlin’ around, trying to figure out the best soil type to grow garden plants. It took long enough to slow down long enough to realize how it’s a stress-reliever.
Even though the people from our past don’t stick around forever, their quirky ways of life can for as long as we keep them going.