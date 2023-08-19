A couple of weeks ago, several local people associated with the county’s tornado long-term recovery efforts met with three representatives well-versed in educating communities how to rebuild from natural disasters.
Through that initial meeting, what the officers from educational nonprofit Stormwise said was less about how recovery looks but rather what needs to be done for recovery to ultimately look.
In order to attract volunteer groups to share their skills, devotion and willingness to help, we have to be a good host and be good at telling our story, they said.
If we’ve got a solid plan to accommodate armies of volunteers, if we know our needs, if we’re prepared, it puts us in a better position for repeat visits and more and more groups interested in coming.
Following March’s tornado, people from so many outside groups and agencies noted people here recognized them and talked to them in passing when they saw each other after their initial times together, and they don’t get that everywhere.
As a county, we’re hospitable and appreciative, so I think the average person can contribute to the good host part. Securing base camps for volunteer groups to use as headquarters seemed to go smoothly for that wave of volunteers, and I don’t think it should be a problem when opportunities come around again.
In trying to attract outside help, what story can the average person tell to make them want to come here?
Even though it’s been a tame Atlantic hurricane season thus far, natural disasters have plagued the United States in recent months. Last year, the country experienced 18 such instances that totaled $1 billion in damages.
So many people need help, and so many groups want to help. What can we say to make them want to spend time helping our county?
Eight Days of Hope has already expressed a plan to rebuild homes sometime in the near future, and Stormwise’s representatives said activity encourages more activity.
During the past few weeks, it has been great to see community groups, churches and businesses pull together for school supply drives and events to help students get excited for the new school year.
While these are foundational events for some groups, more and more of them are joining in, making for amazing ways of giving back.
One thing said during the Stormwise meeting was every community already has so many great resources. Not every church or community group has a roofer, electrician or stump grinder among the membership, but every church and community group has a strong membership of people with hearts to help others.
What kind of story can come from that? What kind of creative ways can locals think of to help in the next phase of recovery?
In late March and early April, I lost count of the number of pop-up tents with churches cooking and providing water and supplies for anyone who needed anything. So many of them responded the best way they knew how to respond, and I have no doubt they’ll do it again when the needs arise.
What needs do we have now that can be addressed?
Neighbors quickly responded to their neighbors’ needs in the hours, days and weeks after the tornado, but there’s a long way to go. It’s easy to drag limbs to the road or donate clothing to someone who lost everything but much harder for the average person to put someone back in their home.
Beyond our skill sets, though, what needs can the average person meet?
Answering that question and following through with it is a story that could help gain some notice and more outside help.
Part of Monroe County’s story that goes without saying is March 24 wasn’t our first time to be faced with devastating weather. Obviously, April 27, 2011 was historic for Smithville and Wren and constituted a federal disaster declaration.
In a little more than a decade, so many communities throughout the county have been struck with devastating tornadoes and pop-up storms, and many of us won’t ever forget the Christmas 2015 flood.
We’ve been there, done that and literally had T-shirts made about some of these disasters. Monroe County knows how to endure and overcome.
In the case of recovery from the March 24 EF-3 tornado, which stretched from Chickasaw County to Itawamba County, we’ve all got our own stories about that night and the time to follow.
They’re stories of fright, compassion, endurance and willpower. Now that we’re in the process of long-term recovery, how do we articulate on those stories in order to get more outside help?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.