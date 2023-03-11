Back in the early part of 2016, we – as a county – had a lot of fun. You probably remember calling in to vote for Trent Harmon on “American Idol” every week. You probably remember the excitement you had when he advanced week after week in competition.

RAY VAN DUSEN is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. He can be reached at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com

