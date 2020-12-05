In early November, I was really happy to see the overwhelming interest of a story about the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Light Trail. I’m just as happy about the chamber’s upcoming Christmas through Monroe events in Aberdeen and Amory, which put us regular citizens literally in the driver’s seat for an alternative to the cities’ Christmas parades.
With anything, we can wait for somebody else to do it and enjoy the benefits ourselves. Taking more ownership and contributing to a much bigger picture makes for a masterpiece.
Who doesn’t love driving around at night to see front yards decorated with Christmas figurines and lights? As a kid, it helped light up the holiday season and as an adult, that glimmer still hasn’t faded.
So many Christmas movies depict over the top small towns capturing that spirit on Main Streets and town squares but you don’t have to lean strictly on city employees to put out that kind of charm here.
River Birch in Amory used to draw in the crowds of people during the Christmas season, making it the destination Woodland is now. The same goes for Cotton Plant, which has been a magnet in previous years for Christmas-loving north Mississippians.
In Aberdeen, we can think back to the early ‘90s when subdivisions all competed for the bragging rights of having the best decorations for the neighborhood driving tour. I’m still hanging on to the memories of Bellview being converted into Bearview and hundreds of candlelit stakes through the entire Treas Lake subdivision.
That was an organized event throughout the city and in our neighborhood, the late Jo Miller took the lead in making sure everyone knew what to do, making for some first-place awards.
Back then, there wasn’t an email stream, a text message group or a neighborhood Facebook group to loop you in for what to do. There was a couple of 12 year olds stuffing instructions in every mailbox, a lot of neighborly teamwork and calls made down the telephone tree weeks later to spread the news of the winners.
Through the chamber’s 2020 Merry and Bright Monroe Christmas Lights trail, there’s a Facebook group – Merry & Bright Monroe – mapping out who’s got what on display in their yard, giving families a guide of where to go. The communication stream is the easy part now.
From what it looks like from interest in the story announcing the plan, participation should be great.
Even if it’s something as simple as a festive mailbox decorated for Christmas, your contribution can go a long way in spreading holiday cheer.
I remember in my younger days how tedious it was lining up those candlelit stakes just right but once the spotlights were lit on wreaths on every window of the house and traffic was literally bumper-to-bumper for hours on end during the weekends, it was all worth it.
There are some creative people in Monroe County, and Christmastime is a great time to channel that spirit. It can be tedious to unwrap strands of Christmas lights and stretch them out, but it’s worth it once they’re twinkling.
I love to see something bring out the people in droves and am hopeful Dec. 10 and 12’s Christmas through Monroe can prompt a few traffic snarls. I’m excited about seeing how over the top we can make our own vehicles for those two nights.
With the childhood wonder a Christmas parade can evoke, we can all help give them memories to last for years to come.
We are in the driver’s seat this Christmas season. We don’t have to drive aimlessly looking for lights and characters when we can gaze upon them in our front yards for the next few weeks. It just takes a little initiative and hopefully some neighborly teamwork.
Ordinary people wanting to help Aberdeen Main Street donated to its cause in October to provide for Christmas inflatables throughout downtown. Ordinary people can do extraordinary things and what better time than now?
Has it ever been a year and what better time for a peaceful escape from it than now?
Early in the pandemic, some places had Christmas decorations on display to help boost people’s spirits. Christmas decorations have a magical way of changing moods not only for the ones who go looking for them but the ones putting them up in their yards. They really are therapeutic.
We are in the driver’s seat this Christmas season, and a little over the top Christmas cheer could be good for all of us and the therapy we all need.