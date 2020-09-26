We bid my mother-in-law farewell on Sept. 10. She slipped away in peace just as she had wished.
Deaths in my wife’s family through the past years have been sudden, giving us no time to brace ourselves.
A nephew who suffered from an unknown enlarged heart condition passed away in his sleep just before he was to finish high school in 2007.
My father-in-law passed away at age 72 at home while watching television during the summer of 2003. Granny discovered that he had passed when she came to rouse him for supper.
Their second son, Barry, collapsed and died at age 60 in 2017 while working one evening at his condominium in Florida while family and friends were out for a walk along the beach after dinner.
Granny outlived everyone in her family, enjoying just short of nine decades of life. She was privileged to remain at home during her declining days, thanks to the foresight of her late husband who had purchased a long-term care plan that paid for unlimited in-home nursing and hospice services. I’m not sure that kind of policy is even offered any more.
Granny lived so well that she was discharged twice by hospice care providers before round three proved to be the last lick.
The advance planning proved doubly fortunate for her with the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic this year. Had she been admitted to a nursing home, her family would likely have no opportunity to visit her during the quarantine orders that have no end in sight at this writing.
We spent many evenings with Granny, bringing in supper, followed by watching her favorite television episodes of crime drama and documentaries such as ”Dateline.” I didn’t have a lot of opportunities for conversation while trying to compete with the loud volume of the TV or deferring to other family and friends who were visiting. Granny would drift off to sleep anyway and would have to be roused to reluctantly take her bedtime medications with cottage cheese and fruit before going back to sleep.
A Sunday morning came when we could no longer get her to wake up and sit on the side of the bed. We quickly forgot about turning on the television as we sensed that the end could be drawing near. Family began to gather in along with the home health nurse who was called in to assess the situation. It turned out to be a mini-stroke, and Granny recovered to persevere for a few more weeks.
The new quietness of that vigil gave me opportunity to share a reading with her oldest son while we sat at her bedside.
Just a couple of days earlier, I had received in my email stream of blog postings a testimonial to the life of the theologian and author J.I. Packer, who passed away on July 17. He was active in the ministry until blindness overtook him at age 89, which happened to be Granny’s age. Packer continued to grant interviews for the final five years that he lived thereafter.
Per an interview by Ivan Mesa passed along by John Stonestreet of the Colson Center, Packer’s favorite portion of the Bible was the book of Ecclesiastes.
“The author of Ecclesiastes taught me that it is folly to suppose that you can plan life and master it, and you will get hurt if you try,” Packer told Mesa. “You must acknowledge the sovereignty of God and leave the wisdom to him.”
Packer said studying Ecclesiastes cured him of youthful cynicism.
“It tells me now what it told me 40 years ago, namely that we wear out; physically, we come apart. You get old, and getting old means the loss of faculties and powers you had when you were younger,” he said. “And that is the way God prepares us to leave this world for a better world to which he’s taking us.”
During the vigil with Granny, my daughter dusted off the old stereo to put on some background music that respectfully contrasted with the clamor of the fast-paced television programming. She even found some compact discs that had been accumulated through the years but never opened. Now soft music ranging from Floyd Cramer’s piano to various gospel singing groups drifted around the room to soothe our tired minds and refocus our perspective beyond the chronic short-term.
Through our tears, we came to relish the opportunity of these days that seemed to be passing so slowly. For the first time in a long time, we had time to say goodbye.
Packer wrote that the common assumption regarding old age is that it is mainly a process of loss.
“But here the Bible breaks in,” he said.
Packer contrasted what he called “spiritual ripeness” to material wealth, which he proclaimed is worth far more than material wealth in any form, and that spiritual ripeness should continue to increase as one gets older.
“Readiness to die is the first step in learning to live,” he said.
I’ve also observed that there are more of us who still find the time to gather and reconnect when there is one less of us in the group. What may be overlooked, however, is that the opportunity beckons for us to take a little time to further cultivate that “spiritual ripeness” that seasons us to make the most of what remains of the road ahead for all of us.