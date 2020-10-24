A highlight a lot of us North Mississippians share every autumn is that first look at the KZ103 Fright Page. It seems as if for as long as there were localized web pages popping up on the internet, there was that one-stop resource to everything Halloween throughout the region.
“How many haunty houses can we go in one night just outside of Tupelo?” “How late does that one place in Pontotoc County stay open?” “How close to home can we find one to go to?”
No matter how many times I click and update my web browser this year, though, it’s nowhere to be found, hence lingering questions left unanswered. It’s as if I’m being ghosted and deprived of such a seasonal treat. Scrolling through that radio station’s Facebook page, I’m seeing plenty of headlines straight out of Hollywood but unfortunately nothing about any haunted hollows right down the road from here.
As the national news has frightened us to the core about the election, the pandemic, natural disasters and the unforeseen future, we could stand a few localized scares to give us a break. Suddenly, being chased out of a trail by a chainsaw somewhere off in the woods doesn’t sound quite as bad as it once did. At least we can laugh about that.
I’ve had scratch marks on the back of my neck from a friend walking behind me to prove these local haunted houses can get the best of some people. These tarpaulin walls and characters laughing sadistically aren’t as much about bringing out the best of people as they are offering an escape for people.
I can think back to years ago hearing stories of places such as Gordo, Alabama’s Savage House – a haunted house with a haunted hayride and a storyline that actor Fred Savage went crazy and massacred his family. Then, for years there was word across the MidSouth of a 10-story haunted hospital in Memphis. Word was it cost $10 to go through it, and those who dared try it got $1 back for each floor they made it through. The word went that nobody made it through the 10th floor, which was the morgue.
Nobody could ever say where in the city it was and nobody knew anyone who actually went, but stories of that frightful place echoed for years just like a ghost story or an urban legend in itself.
For as long as I can remember hanging out in Tupelo, there was something special about driving up and down Auburn Road on October nights. There were always carloads of people somewhere close to my age just as enthused about seeing how awesome that year’s haunted houses would be. A canopy of tree limbs and dim-lit road helped set the mood for those weekend nights.
I can still remember how simply painting my face green and jumping out from behind a tree could make one particular Friday night still not be forgotten by volunteering as an actor in Prairie-Darracott Volunteer Fire Department’s haunted house 20 years ago.
More recently, I spent a Saturday night in Nettleton last year lurking in the shadows and taking photos of people getting their Halloween frights for an upcoming MC Holiday magazine article.
The point is, if you’re into haunted houses, there are plenty of fond memories to share from them or even almost going to them. Just saying a trip to Birmingham’s Sloss Fright Furnace would definitely happen next year set a theme for much of the early 2000s, knowing it wasn’t going to be any less scary the following year.
We all need a scare from time to time and not the kind of scares like furloughs from work when the bills don’t stop coming, murder hornets, wildfires, hurricane warnings and getting caught in a Saharan dust storm.
The year 2020 is bringing out the stuff of scary movies, but this one isn’t a slasher flick. There’s no fictitious madmen running around at a summer camp or terrifying you in your dreams. Those are the kind of guys best left for hiding in the shadows at a place you pay $5 or $10 for fun to see off of a backroad somewhere.
Even though we may have to search a little harder to find what’s happening this Halloween, search on and find your escape. This year reminds us we all need to find our escape, which can be as simple as a little bit of normalcy.
It’s great to see Monroe County is still hosting plenty of trunk-or-treats and one haunted house we know of in Becker Bottom. Just like going back to high school football games and dabbling back into a few community events, we can still have our Halloween fun and follow COVID safety guidelines at the same time.
It’s these few steps back to normalcy that help us all from going mad.