Greetings from Aberdeen Elementary School. We have gotten off to a fabulous start to the school year. Our teachers are very eager to help our young scholars reach their next level, and our students are ready to learn. During the month of August, we bounced into Monday Media Madness. Monday Media Madness is offered twice a month. Parents are encouraged to come to AES from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to assist their child in reaching their AR goal.
AES also hosted its first Parent University Family Night, where our wonderful teachers met with the parents to give out tips on how to work with their child at home. The students were also able to take home several books to build their at-home library. We look forward to a wonderful school year with our young scholars.
Belle-Shivers Middle School
September’s Belle-Shivers Middle School highlights include the anticipation of the Scholastic Book Fair in October. We cannot wait to see what our librarian Mrs. Cheney has in store for this popular event.
Recently, Mrs. Goode and the fifth-grade science lab students have been studying the concept of density. Students layered different types of liquid to check their density. Throughout the process, students learned liquids with less density float and liquids with more density sink.
In exceptional education, students in Mrs. Joe Renee Williams’ fifth- through eighth-grade classes have incorporated Thinking Maps into their vocabulary routine. Thinking Maps are graphic organizers that offer a visual aid to students in many concept areas. Way to go, Dawgs.
Aberdeen High School
Aberdeen High School has a number of good things that we are excited to share. At Aberdeen High School, our dual-enrollment attendance is at an all-time high of 67 students. Dual-enrollment is where our high school students will be able to complete college courses while being currently enrolled as high school students. Not only are our dual-enrollment numbers up, but career and technical center attendance is now at 43 students. Dr. Hooper and the beautification committee were also awarded a grant for the beautification of our campus in the amount of $8,479.36, and all staff members were given a complimentary plant as well. Stay tuned for much more to come.
ZA’NARRIOUS GRAHAM works in the central office of the Aberdeen School District and is in charge of the district’s public relations.