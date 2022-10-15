Attendance
Parents, did you know that poor school attendance can influence whether children read proficiently by the end of third grade and that chronic absence becomes a factor in a student’s decision to drop out of school as early as the sixth grade?
Chronic student absence impacts the whole district. Mississippi law requires students to attend 63% of the school day to be counted as present. So, if students are not at school for 63% of the school day, they will be counted as absent, and they will not be counted toward the district’s average daily attendance, which is a factor used to determine funding for public schools.
Aberdeen Elementary School
Aberdeen Elementary School achieved the highest average daily attendance for students districtwide for the month of August. Each month, the school with the highest ADA will hold the attendance trophy on their campus.
Let’s congratulate the Aberdeen Elementary School Students of the Month, kindergarten Cassadee Wilson; first grade Madison Crosby; second grade Delauren Buckingham; and third grade Jakiya Morgan. AES Teachers of the Month are Rebecca Kennedy and Erin Walker.
Also, congratulations to our principal of AES, Kristen Fondren, for being chosen to serve on the Mississippi Principal Advisory Council to train and equip other incoming leaders.
Belle-Shivers Middle School
Congratulations to BSMS Students of the Month, fourth grade Zayshon Doss; fifth grade Gabriella Paige; sixth grade Chrisette Walker; seventh grade Alaina Smith; and eighth grade Destiny Parson. Teachers of the Month are Daphne Robertson and Alexus Calvert, Support Staff of the Month is Roosevelt McAllister, and Administrator of the Month is Kennetra Smith.
Aberdeen High School
Aberdeen High School juniors and seniors attended the Jackson State vs Mississippi Valley State football game Sept. 24. They had the honor of networking with college students and Greek organizations and seeing former Aberdeen High School students who are now Jackson State students.
Congratulations to AHS’ Students of the Month, ninth grade Jatori Johnson; 10th grade Alynia Hodges; 11th grade Gary Brown; and 12th grade Mary Robinson. The Teacher of the Month is Stephanie Deavens, and AHS Support Staff of the Month is April Perkins.
How can you be involved?
Aberdeen School District presents: Aberdeen Parent University. A Parent University is a parent engagement program designed to promote successful partnerships among parents, schools and communities. This program provides free activities and workshops for parents to enhance their personal and family’s well-being.
The objectives of the APU are:
- Provide resources and training for parents and families to help support children’s academic success.
- Allow families to collaborate with schools, community organizations and the school district to fully participate in their child’s education.
- To empower parents and guardians to help students improve academics in the classroom.
- APU will implement organized and planned sessions designed to support parents’ efforts to enhance their children’s health and development.
Our road to success
Aberdeen School District earned an overall C rating on the Mississippi Department of Education Accountability Model for the 2021-2022 school year.
“Be the Change You Want to See in ASD!”
